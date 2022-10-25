Pennsylvania Senate debate: Fetterman vs. Oz – 5 top takeaways

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

On November 8th, voters in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will have a big say in the future direction of our country in the tumultuous and important times that we live in. Indeed, it’s not sensationalism to say that the stakes in Tuesday night’s lone U.S. Senate debate in the Keystone State could not have been higher.

If Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz becomes the 51st vote in the Senate, he will serve as the much-needed check on the reckless socialist Biden agenda that has paved the way for explosive inflation, open borders, and high crime.

On the other hand, if Democrat Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is the Senate’s 51st vote, economy-killing Green New Deal measures and a host of other woke legislative priorities would no longer hinge on the votes of Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., in order to pass the Senate.

The critically important Oz-Fetterman match-up featured two candidates who couldn’t be more different in appearance or in how they would vote in the Senate.

Oz, the retired surgeon and former television personality is a first time political outsider who would vote in favor of the pro-growth America first agenda of low taxes and less regulation, border security, and law and order.

By contrast, Fetterman the hooded-sweatshirt wearing career politician, would vote in the tradition of Vermont’s socialist Senator Bernie Sanders -- whom he endorsed for president in 2016 -- for a massive expansion of government and spending, amnesty for illegal immigrants and a soft on crime approach that has been the hallmark of his tenure in public office.

Although Fetterman has been leading in the polls throughout the summer, the race has been tightening with each passing day and now stands well within the margin of error.

Oz’ momentum is due not only to Fetterman’s vocal opposition to fracking, as recently as 2018 and his ardent support for releasing violent criminals from prison early and cashless bail, but also because of unresolved questions about whether the stroke he suffered in May will make it difficult for him to adequately discharge the duties of his office at a very trying time for our country.

After watching Tuesday night’s one-hour debate, here are the five most important takeaways.

1. Fetterman Did Not Pass the Test to Hold a Vital Seat in the U.S. Senate

Due in large part to the lack of transparency about his health and his shaky efforts on the campaign trail, all eyes were rightly on Fetterman Tuesday night. His halting and unconvincing performance in the debate makes clear that he still has a long way to go in his rehabilitation.

This is the brutally unfortunate reality of having a stroke -- there are a multitude of unknowns when it comes to the recovery process.

Fetterman needed a Teleprompter to read Tuesday night’s questions because he’s having trouble comprehending spoken questions.

In essence, Fetterman is applying for a six-year-long job in the most famous debating society in the world. His stroke makes things more difficult.

Pennsylvanians deserve a senator who can be a strong advocate for their constituents, but it’s virtually impossible to negotiate good deals for your state if you can’t fully engage in the rough and tumble and give and take of the political arena.

2. Biden's Underwater Approval Rating is the Elephant in the Room

President Biden’s approval rating in Pennsylvania currently stands at 44 percent approve and 54 percent disapprove.

Nationally, just 26 percent believe that America is on the right track compared to a whopping 67 percent who believe we’re headed in the wrong direction.

No matter how hard he tries to avoid it, Fetterman can’t escape the fact that if he’s elected, he will vote in favor of the failed left-wing Biden agenda.

Look no further than Pennsylvania's Senior Senator Bob Casey, who Fetterman said he would align himself with in Washington. Well, Sen. Casey has voted with Joe Biden over 98 percent of the time – including votes that created our ongoing inflation nightmare. Another Biden rubber stamp is the last thing Pennsylvania and our country needs right now.

3. Fetterman's Health Matters, But His Record on Crime Matters EvenMore

As Dr. Oz wrote in a recent FoxNews.com op-ed, "The rise in violent crime has to stop, but far-left radical extremists like my opponent, John Fetterman, would make it worse by putting criminals ahead of victims and law-abiding citizens."

To discover that Democrat Lt. Gov. Fetterman is way outside the mainstream on matters of public safety doesn’t require a very deep dive.

Throughout his career, Fetterman seems to have relished in taking the ultra-progressive position on criminal justice reform -- much of which has paved the way for the current spike in crime that is causing so much pain and suffering in Pennsylvania and across our country.

If you repeat over and over again that you want to release one-third of your state’s prison population, as Fetterman has, maybe you can’t be trusted to keep people safe.

4. Fetterman Can't Be Trusted to Make America Energy Independent or Support Fracking Jobs in Pennsylvania

In 2018, just four short years ago, Fetterman proudly said he didn’t support fracking and never had. Now, Fetterman claims he supports fracking – an industry critical to Pennsylvania’s economy.

This blatant flip-flop by a professional politician is indicative of what kind of senator Fetterman would be.

Fetterman is a liberal Democrat and liberal Democrats in Washington don’t support robust domestic energy production.

Washington Democrats want to implement the Green New Deal and phase out the fossil fuel industry. That’s a big part of the reason that gas is an exorbitant $3.92 a gallon in Pennsylvania.

5. One Short Debate Doesn't Cut it

In a race this important, for a seat in the world’s greatest deliberative body that could potentially represent the deciding vote on a range of issues both foreign and domestic, the public deserves more debates and candidate forums, not less.

The truth is that Tuesday night’s debate was more like a series of canned sound bites than a free-flowing affair that encouraged off the cuff engagement.

If you’re in search of a reason for the lack of debates in races around the country this year, look no further than the indefensible inflation, border, and crime crises that Joe Biden’s policies have created.

Fetterman’s campaign tried to lower expectations going into Tuesday night's debate, but it was too little too late.

Fetterman is a radical leftist who supports positions that are way out of the mainstream in Pennsylvania and his refusal to release his medical records only make matters worse for his candidacy.

Look for Dr. Oz’ momentum to continue to build from now until Election Day.

