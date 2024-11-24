5 wild ways Democrats have embraced the Monty Python strategy of politics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President-elect Trump’s election victory was a disaster for the left – their worst Electoral College result since Bush the Elder coattailed Ronald Reagan in 1988. But rather than accept it and try to move forward, leftists and the journalists who love them are choosing another option – running away.

Some want to run away from things that make them uncomfortable – like social media or media they thought friendly only days before – while others want to send in the Mayflower moving vans. Either way, the new motto for the far left should be, "Run away!" in all of its Monty Python glory.

Here are the five worst examples of the left doing their own great escape:

1. Goodbye X, hello why

Leftists have been fleeing Twitter/X ever since Elon Musk first talked about buying it. Twitter quitters have run to Threads and Mastodon and now the latest, Bluesky. Some of the most memorable social media voices for liberal lunacy have flown the coop and gone to the new platform. Actress Alyssa Milano, actor Mark Hamill, author Stephen King and former CNN anchor Don Lemon all hit the bricks.

They weren’t alone. Some prominent businesses like 3M and Balenciaga joined them, along with media outlets like the Guardian and the taxpayer-funded leftists at NPR. The Hollywood Reporter delivered the typical media assessment: "‘Bluesky Has the Juice’: Celebrities Flee ‘Toxic’ X for Rival Social Media Site." (Yes, free speech is "toxic," but a leftist bubble is juicy. No bias at all.)

And, as soon as they got to their new home, they complained that it, too, was toxic. Bluesky’s overworked safety team posted this on Nov. 15, during the exodus: "In the past 24 hours, we have received more than 42,000 reports (an all-time high for one day). We’re receiving about 3,000 reports/hour. To put that into context, in all of 2023, we received 360k reports."

As Tim Curry sang in "Rocky Horror Picture Show," "'Cause I've seen blue skies through the tears in my eyes." It looks like liberal tears are the reality wherever they go for the next four years.

2. Running from MSNBC

Leftists aren’t just running from social media, they are escaping from… MSNBC? The far-left network experienced a ratings collapse as its viewers did their best impression of two of three legendary wise monkeys – deciding to hear no evil and see no evil.

The Wrap reported that MSNBC viewership was "seeing a 48% decline following the election." Then there’s the far-left freakout as the network’s "Morning Joe" co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski met with The Donald. The New York Post reported that the duo delivered "their lowest-rated program since 2021."

And the mob came for them, as well. Washington Post media writer Erik Wempe wrote, "Five reasons Democrats should turn off ‘Morning Joe.’" The paper’s unhinged lefty columnist Jen Rubin posted on Bluesky, "You can stop watching Morning Joe anytime." A Salon commentary declared, "‘Morning Joe’ has got to go." And journalism professor Jeff Jarvis also posted on Bluesky, "Hmmm. What else are liberals leaving?..." above a screenshot of "Morning Joe" talking about the defections from Twitter.

3. Running from MSNBC II

Viewers aren’t the only ones fleeing MSNBC. Its owners are doing the same. Comcast, which owns MSNBC, CNBC and a bunch of other cable channels like USA, SYFY and E!, is spinning them off into a separate company. But since it won’t be part of the NBC Universal universe, the "news" channels could also lose their names. And who knows whether NBC staff will still appear or not.

Host Rachel Maddow even agreed to take a pay cut from her massive salary, dropping from $30 million to $25 million a year to keep her failing network going. The network wanted to keep her, especially given the bad viewership numbers. One exec reportedly called her "ratings Viagra."

The one man who might be running toward MSNBC could be the world's top billionaire – Elon Musk. When Donald Trump Jr. suggested on Twitter "the funniest idea ever!!!" for Musk to buy the network, Musk’s immediate response was the same he gave when first asked about buying Twitter: "How much does it cost?" Bosses say it's not for sale. But maybe Elon will give them an offer they can't refuse.

4. Leaving the U.S.

Every election, some celebrity leftist claims he or she will leave America if their side doesn’t win. This election, somebody followed through. Former talk show host Ellen Degeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi have decamped to Merry Ol’ England.

Of course, that barely touches on the lengthy list of celebs who said they would leave on a jet plane. Those include actresses America Ferrera and Sharon Stone as well as entertainers Cher and Barbra Streisand. If they do go, don’t expect them to suffer. The Biden-Harris economy made it tough for ordinary Americans to buy food, much less move. Millionaire libs weren’t impacted much.

5. Leave for four more years

Florida-based Villa Vie Residences announced the true, getaway-from-Trump cruise package. "[S]tarting at just under $40,000 per year" you can cruise around the world and avoid Trump the Sequel entirely. That’s the "4-Year Skip Forward" package.

Their press release says: "extraordinary Continual World Cruise invites travelers to discover more than 425 ports in over 140 countries across all seven continents as it circumnavigates the globe every three and a half years." For $160,000-plus, you can see the world and avoid Trump, but you’d better pray to Gaia that JD Vance doesn’t win in 2028. And be sure to pack a lifetime’s supply of seasickness pills, just in case.