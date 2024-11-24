Joe Rogan asks to take Rachel Maddow's job if Elon Musk buys MSNBC

The world’s most popular podcast host joined forces with the world's richest man this week to game out how they could reinvent MSNBC if it's sold off by its parent company.

X owner Elon Musk joked this week he may buy the liberal news network and "The Joe Rogan Experience" host Joe Rogan chimed in, offering to replace MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on her show while adopting her signature look. .

"If you buy MSNBC I would like Rachel Maddow’s job. I will wear the same outfit and glasses, and I will tell the same lies," Rogan wrote on Friday in response to a post by Musk.

'MORNING JOE' CO-HOSTS HOLD FACE-TO-FACE MEETING WITH TRUMP FOR FIRST TIME IN SEVEN YEARS

Musk trolled the outlet on Friday while sharing a post about reports that Comcast may sell off MSNBC.

Comcast on Wednesday officially announced it would spin off several NBCUniversal cable networks , including MSNBC, in a move that will dramatically shake up the landscape of legacy media as the liberal cable outlet will no longer be affiliated with NBC News.

The billionaire captioned the post with his own statement, writing, "The most entertaining outcome, especially if ironic, is most likely," having fun with the idea of buying the liberal outlet and converting it to a conservative news outlet.

Rogan commented on Musk’s new post with his offer to replace Maddow on the new MSNBC. The X owner replied, "Deal."

Some conservatives found the idea exciting and hilarious.

Comedian Tim Young commented, "Please God make this happen."

Conservative author Jim Hanson commented, "Can you imagine the freak out level on the Left right now? They know Elon could do this on a whim."

LIBERALS RAGE AGAINST 'MORNING JOE' 'BETRAYAL' AFTER CO-HOSTS MEET WITH TRUMP: 'WE WILL NOT FORGIVE'

Author Carol Roth mentioned ABC’s liberal talk show "The View" in her comment.

"I’d like to throw my hat in the ring for a panelist spot on ‘The Normal View,’" she wrote.

The MSNBC host, whose show "The Rachel Maddow Show" airs on the network on Mondays, recently signed a new contract to stay with the company for the foreseeable future. This comes as the network's ratings have plummeted – including ratings for her show – especially since President-elect Donald Trump won earlier this month.

Maddow, who built her program around passionate criticism of Trump for years and famously pushed since-debunked theories tying him to Russia, has lost nearly half of her viewers since Trump's victory. "The Rachel Maddow Show" averaged 1.4 million viewers since the election, shedding 41% of its viewers. Things are even worse among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults age 25-54, where Maddow averaged 236,000 in 2024 but only 118,000 since the election, for a 50% drop.

Musk mused about buying the liberal news network in another post on Friday, stating, "MSNBC is going up for sale. Should I buy it? I would like to fire Rachel Maddow (for fun) and then turn it into a channel that reports the top stories from X each day. Citizen reporting on cable news!"

Musk played with the idea even more on Sunday morning, posting a meme depicting him trying to fight the temptation of buying MSNBC.

MSNBC did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

