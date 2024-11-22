Ellen DeGeneres' exodus amid Trump victory includes ditching signature hairdo

Ellen DeGeneres debuted a new look in England after reportedly leaving the United States because of Donald Trump’s presidential victory.

DeGeneres, 66, was spotted sporting a brunette pixie cut instead of her famous blonde locks while enjoying live music at The Farmer's Dog in the United Kingdom on Nov. 13.

The former talk show host was joined by wife Portia de Rossi and friends as they watched musician Natalie Imbruglia perform.

DeGeneres and de Rossi sold their Montecito home in August, Fox News Digital confirmed with the couple's relator, Riskin Partners.

The two had been house hunting in rural England last month, a source told People magazine.

"Ellen was in England house hunting in the beginning of October," the insider claimed. "She ended up finding a house that she loved and purchased it shortly after."

While hanging out at The Farmer's Dog in the Cotswolds, owned by British TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson, DeGeneres and de Rossi spent time with a few other famous faces.

"They hung out with Lisa Hogan and James Blunt, and The Corrs performed at the pub," a source told the outlet.

DeGeneres previously shared support for Vice President Kamala Harris to become the next President of the United States by re-sharing Taylor Swift's social media endorsement.

"This childless cat lady couldn't agree more," DeGeneres wrote, seemingly referencing Vice President-elect J.D. Vance's previous comments.

The internet had mixed reactions to DeGeneres' decision to leave the country.

"Thank you," one user wrote on Fox News Digital's Instagram post. "Now can all the other celebrities that said they would leave, actually leave. Sincerely, all real Americans."

"YAAAAAAYYYY!!!! Finally, someone who has threatened it actually did it. Great news!!!" another added.

Others wish they could join.

"I wish I could move too!" one user commented on People magazine's Instagram post. "For 4 years at least!! When we get a country back instead of a felon for a president."

"I'm happy for them," another added. Nothing wrong with a change of scenery."

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" star largely kept out of the spotlight after allegations of a toxic workplace led to the show's demise. Renamed "The Ellen Show," the program ended after 19 seasons, with the last episode airing on May 26, 2022.

DeGeneres spoke about how she spends her time after being "kicked out of show business" in her new comedy special, "Four Your Approval."

"I decided to take up gardening," DeGeneres said, according to The Wrap. "I got chickens. Let me see what else I can tell you about what’s been going on. . . . Oh yeah, I got kicked out of show business. . . . Yeah, the ‘be kind’ girl wasn’t kind. That was the headline."

"Had I ended my show by saying, ‘Go f--- yourselves,’ people would have been pleasantly surprised to find out I’m kind," the comedian added.

