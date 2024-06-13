5 ways college students can maximize their summer

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The summer months can often be met with a sigh of relief from college students. Without classes to attend, many students anticipate a season of rest and enjoying hobbies or activities that often get put on the back burner.

It’s crucial for students to take time to rest and recuperate over the summer. Students need to get physical and mental respite to recoup and to prevent burnout. However, the summer can also be the opportune time for them to stay active in their academics, pursue their future goals and gear up for the upcoming school year.

Here are five ways college students can maximize their summer.

First, students can develop invaluable professional skills and get a feel for their future careers through internships. Whether it’s for course credits or to add to their portfolios, students can put their textbook knowledge to practice by working with professionals in the field.

Through internships, students gain real-world experience as they work in their desired career path. Internships are also beneficial for students to add to their resumes and to help with employment down the road. Remarkably, 68% of interns are offered full-time positions by their employers, according to a study by the National Association of Colleges and Employers.

It’s important that students research the internships before they apply. They need to understand the types of tasks they will be doing and if the experience will benefit their future goals. The last thing they want to do is apply for an internship where they will only be doing grunt work, such as coffee runs, rather than being involved in tasks that pertain to their desired profession.

Second, volunteering can teach students several invaluable life lessons, such as the importance of being selfless, serving others, problem-solving and building community. By being involved in their local communities, students become more socially aware and are introduced to the problems their cities may face. Compared to an internship, volunteering may not take up as much time in a student’s schedule.

In addition to making a difference in their communities, students also will stand out in the marketplace. Volunteer experience shows employers that students are driven and self-motivated. It can give students a wide range of learned skills to include on their resume, like leadership, organization and customer service. Companies love to see individuals who are willing to serve others in their communities and improve the cities where they live.

Students who aren’t familiar with volunteer opportunities near them can start by going to their local government’s web page or visiting websites like VolunteerMatch. This will help students discover opportunities near them that match their interests.

Third, a summer job is a perfect way for students to earn extra cash while gaining employable skills, building out their resumes and acquiring references for the future.

Once a student graduates, employers will want to know where they have worked previously and what skills they have that will contribute to the organization. Many part-time jobs will teach students problem-solving, critical thinking, time management and how to work in a team environment. These are all necessary skills for when students are employed in their future careers.

Students should remember that a summer job isn’t something they will necessarily do for the rest of their lives. Rather, they need to look at any job as a way to gain experience and build their skill sets.

Fourth, whether a student is looking to finish college sooner or catch up on their degree program, they may want to take advantage of summer classes. Typically, summer classes offer smaller class sizes and shorter session lengths. Many courses are also held in various formats such as in-person, hybrid or online, allowing students to make the schedule that works for them.

By taking classes over the summer, students can accelerate their degrees, often reducing their tuition and housing expenses in the long run. Students who are heavily invested in extracurricular activities like sports, honors programs or internships may benefit from taking more courses over the summer, freeing up more of their semester to focus on their other responsibilities.

Some universities even offer summer courses at a discounted rate. Students need to be aware of what their college offers for the summer, as some schools may only offer certain courses for the summer or have different tuition rates.

Fifth, the summer months can offer students time to learn more about the career they plan to pursue. Instead of interning, students may want to opt for job shadowing. This allows students to observe a professional in their field of study and learn what they do daily. Although students will not typically get the hands-on experience that an internship provides, it can help them determine if they want to pursue a similar career.

Another way students can explore a future career is to find a mentor. They should look for someone who is experienced in their field of interest and who has the time to meet with them. A mentor can provide insights into what the student’s future career could look like by sharing their personal experiences. They can also help students with the job searching process and introduce them to other people in the field.

After a busy year, it’s important for students to slow down, reflect on the past year and spend time doing things they love. However, students should also prioritize finding something beneficial to do with their time, so they stay current and ready for the fall semester.

There are endless opportunities for college students to enjoy downtime while finding ways to learn about their future careers or keep up with their academics.