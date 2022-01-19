5 kids shot in Chicago — Pastor Brooks asks where is BLM, NAACP?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tonight, my heart breaks.

One of the reasons why I'm on this roof and in this tent is to bring to you the awareness that you need to know about the violence in the city of Chicago.

I can't believe that I'm having to tell you this. But, in Chicago, over the last 24 hours, there have been five children who have been shot.

The ages of these shooting victims in Chicago, since noon today, are a girl, 11; a boy, 15; a boy, 16; another boy, 16; and another girl, 17. That's five children shot in less than 24 hours. If this happened in any other community in America, it would be total outrage, and I mean, outrage.

The question that I want to ask is: Where is Black Lives Matter? Where is ... unfortunately, I have to say it, the NAACP? Where are all these organizations that say they support and are committed to Black lives, but when we have five young people shot, no one is saying a word?

Just like I said, if this was any other community in America, there would be so much outrage. There would be so much noise being made. But because it's on the South Side of Chicago, because it's some little Black boys and little Black girls, nobody really gives a damn.

That's all I want to say.

