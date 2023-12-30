2023 rewind, will Biden quit the race? and more from Fox News Opinion

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Welcome to the Fox News Opinion Weekend Roundup. To receive this newsletter in your email, subscribe here.

2023 REWIND – From a Swift takeover of the NFL to chaos on Capitol Hill and more! Continue watching…

DAN GAINOR – Randi Weingarten, Greta Thunberg and the other 5 most-annoying people in the world. Continue reading…

HAVE IT ALL – 7 steps to getting everything you want in 2024. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Colorado Supreme Court's 'unprecedented' Trump ruling opened Pandora's Box. Continue reading…

GREGG JARRETT – Will Biden quit the presidential race? Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – Fox News contributor discusses how President Biden is intent on securing billions for Ukraine. Continue watching…

COURT IN SESSION – 2023’s most-watched trials offer lessons in life, and death. Continue reading…

DOCTOR SIEGEL – It’s not apples that might help keep the doctor away. Continue reading…

HOT STOVE LEAGUE – Biden anti-consumer crusade targets 4 more types of appliances. Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Check out all of our political cartoons…