The Black victimization cult in America has found a new home

There are the Black elites and then there are the rest of us. Ibram X. Kendi is one of them. Despite his middle class upbringing and current vast material wealth, he has made a living out of telling America that she is a systemically racist nation and that Blacks are her perpetual victim. He has also made a living out of telling Whites that they are racist unless they repent and become anti-racists in the manner formulated by him.

The one thing that Kendi has not done is uplift the Blacks born into the underclass in cities all across America. Though he may profess to care about his brothers and sisters, it is only lip service. For to truly help develop and uplift them would eliminate his bread and butter: racism.

I thought good riddance when I heard that Boston University was closing Kendi’s Center for Antiracist Research. He had raised nearly $55 million for his Boston University center, including $10 million from Twitter’s former owner, Jack Dorsey. During his time there, he averaged $35,000 per 60 minute speech — at the speech he gave at Cal State Northridge, he showed up 15 minutes late for a Zoom speech and still collected the full amount for 45 minutes of work. Not only that, he wrote books that have found their way into almost every K-12 school library across America.

This man exploited the aftermath of George Floyd’s death to deepen the Black victimization cult in America. So I was glad to hear that he was gone from Boston University. Then I heard he was moving onto Howard University to set up a nearly similar center called the Institute for Advanced Study. A representative from this new center stated that it’s purpose is "advancing research of importance to the global African Diaspora, including inquiry into race, technology, racism, climate change, and disparities."

It also promises that it will be "built on the highest standards of intellectual inquiry."

What malarky, to put it politely.

We have had over 60 years of victimization poisoning the minds of Blacks and we’re on the bottom of nearly every educational statistic. Too many of our Black academics focus on race and not on development.

Kendi is nothing more than a race hustler dressed up in the uniform of academia. That is why I was disappointed that Howard University, perhaps America’s most famous historically Black university, was taking in this racial victim charlatan.

Like Kendi, they exploit Black pain for the money in the bank account, the fancy car they drive, and the rosy house they live in and when they're asked how much longer before Blacks get justice, they always say, there's so much more work to be done.

I am the opposite of Kendi and his peers. I don’t believe in the politics of Blackness or exploiting our history of oppression for gain. I believe in the only one thing that matters in this nation: individual development.

What a waste to give Kendi all that money when it could have been put into foundational development that equips the young with a mind, thereby allowing him or her the opportunity to truly thrive in the world. That is how you achieve true diversity — by developing those who were born into less fortunate circumstances.

So it is my hope that Howard University recognizes its responsibility as an education establishment to reject the Kendis of America and move forward onto the path of development — a path we should have been on since the 1960s.

We have squandered far too many young minds to the race hustle and it is our sacred duty to our people who survived slavery and segregation to do right by the youth of today.

We cannot afford any more dead ends.

