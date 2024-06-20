How a Black gay influencer went from marching with BLM to 'shaking Donald Trump's hand in the White House'

Amir Odom, a Black, gay liberal-turned-conservative influencer, has faced backlash for his commentary against various ideologies he once championed, but he said he had to shift his outlook after realizing "the truth."

"I was very much following the script of thinking all Republicans were racist and homophobic, thinking that because I was Black, I had to believe it and stand with Black Lives Matter… That, because I'm gay, I have to be [a] Democrat, I have to support all the LGBTQ causes because that's who was there for me. Until I realized that wasn't the truth," Odom said in an interview with Fox News Digital .

"I was just regurgitating headlines, regurgitating what someone else said … and when I started doing the research on my own, that's when things really blew up. And within one year, I went from marching in the streets with BLM to shaking Donald Trump's hand in the White House," Odom said.

Odom, a creator who has spoken out about walking away from the Black Lives Matter movement and other left-leaning beliefs after being "red-pilled," said he is angry at liberals and how their values have evolved in the current political landscape .

"This trans topic … It's lit a fire under a lot of people on the Left, because the second someone on the Left, all they have to say is, ‘I don't agree with the trans kids [thing].’ Boom. [They] think you're transphobic, homophobic people," Odom continued. "Pretty much all of the Left saying, yes, you should let a kid transition. Like, I'm sorry. I'm not going for that. I'm just not. I can't defend that," Odom said.

"Children should be, you know, protected. They're young, they're vulnerable. They're impressionable. They need to be protected," Odom said. "We at least used to agree that they don't have the right mindset to consent to certain things like voting, like smoking, like drinking. But all of a sudden, picking your gender is one of the things that they think, ‘Yeah, that can happen.’"

Odom’s doesn’t stand alone – there are multiple creators who are part of the LGBT community that share heterodox stances on politically controversial topics.

Clarkson Lawson is another influencer who sparks debate with contentious concepts online that are often ripped into by other social media users. The creator commented that as a young boy with a "very liberal mother," he can’t say that he "wouldn't have been put on puberty blockers" today.

"The goal, I thought, was to stop reinforcing gender norms, to stop saying that boys like blue and girls like pink. But now it's becoming to the point where if you're a boy that likes feminine things, it's time to send you to the butcher shop and get you on hormones … It's entirely regressive. It does make me angry," Lawson added.

"It's entirely been captured by big pharmaceutical companies, which, you know, stand to profit a lot of money off of transitioning kids," Lawson told Fox News Digital.

"I think when left-wing ideas started transitioning into Marxist ideas and very nihilistic ideas, I think that's when all of the minority groups that were traditionally associated with the Left started to get a bad rap," Lawson said.

Other online LGBT creators have followed suit behind Odom and Lawson, creating a nuanced subsection of minority demographics with political opinion that strays from the mainstream norm. Arielle Scarcella, CurlyBoyChuck, Blair White and Kelly Cadigan are among them, alongside MMA fighter Herschel Walker’s son, Christian Walker.

"Constantly, time after time, the Left eats their own," Odom told Fox News Digital.