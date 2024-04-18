Young 2020 Biden voter says president is not any 'better' than Trump: 'I would rather Trump win' in 2024

A young voter, who "reluctantly" voted for Biden in 2020, argued in a podcast published on Thursday that she would rather see Donald Trump win this time around and said Biden had not proven to be a better president than the presumptive GOP nominee.

A young voter who identified herself as Eloise Navarro told the New York Times' Astead Herndon in an episode of "The Run-Up" podcast that she "reluctantly" voted for Biden in 2020. Navarro said she would not be voting for him again this time around. Herndon noted she was a politically engaged young voter, who one of his New York Times colleagues met previously at a climate protest.

"My response is that, at this point, Biden has shown that he’s not necessarily a better president than Trump, in my opinion," the young voter said. "And so the reason I’m saying, you know, no to Biden is because I would rather Trump win and then us probably experience very similar impacts, negative impacts that we had from the Biden administration than let his administration know that in any way I approve of what he’s done or of what he’s going to do."

Navarro cited Biden's "attitude" towards the national scene as being "cruel and atrocious."

Another young voter said they did plan to vote for Biden, despite their criticisms of the president, and said it was because she had to vote for the "lesser of two evils."

The voter, who said she is 19, said that she's voted Democrat in the past but now feels "politically homeless," adding that she is, "economically, very progressive leftist," and a "radical feminist." The person said the choice between Biden and Trump was "disheartening."

"The fact that we have now literally the same choices as back in 2020 is incredibly disheartening. I did get a ballot, a mail-in ballot for the primaries, but I’m actually not sure I’m even going to go through the trouble of using it, because what is the point? The incumbent’s running. Nobody’s running against him," they said. "I mean, it’s not that I’m not going to vote in November. I certainly will be voting for Biden in November, because I do think it’s important to choose the lesser of two evils."

The young voter said she felt that people would be "reasonable" and end up voting for Biden in the 2024 election. Biden, who is facing mounting criticism from progressives over his support for Israel, has also faced multiple protest votes in primary elections across the country. However, he ultimately came out on top.

One young voter, identified as Kelvin, said he was considering voting for Trump in the election. He voted for Trump in 2020 as well.

CNN's Jeff Zeleny recently spoke to college students in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin who showed up to protest the president during his recent campaign stops, where some students held "Genocide Joe" signs.

They told Zeleny they could not vote for Biden unless there was a drastic change in U.S. foreign policy.

"I do not believe so. And I do believe that many people will not be voting for Joe Biden," University of Pittsburgh PhD student Karim Safieddine told CNN.

Anna Soryal, a graduate student at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, said she was surprised by how the Biden campaign was "disregarding public opinion" on the Israel war.

Soryal confessed she regretted voting for Biden in 2020 and felt ashamed about her choice.

"That was the first time I could vote in a presidential election. Frankly, I look back — I‘m embarrassed," she told CNN.

The Biden campaign previously responded to these criticisms in a statement to Fox News Digital .

"The President believes making your voice heard and participating in our democracy is fundamental to who we are as Americans. He shares the goal for an end to the violence and a just, lasting peace in the Middle East. He's working tirelessly to that end," a spokesperson said.

