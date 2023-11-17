World War II veteran shares message of hope at Patriot Awards: America will 'break this badness'

World War II hit a turning point in Europe after the Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy. The bravery and sacrifice of those who fought ensured Germany's defeat and secured victory for the free world.

With fewer than 120,000 WWII veterans still alive, their stories are more important than ever to preserve.

As part of FOX Nation's 2023 Patriot Awards, World War II veteran Andy Negra, who was one of the men in the momentous battle, was honored with the "Salute to Service" Award.

"I represent all of the World War II veterans that are still alive, and for the other veterans out of the other wars, let me assure you, I represent you, too. That's the Iraq and all the rest of them," Negra said upon receiving his award.

Award-winning actor Dennis Quaid and FOX News' Johnny "Joey" Jones presented Negra with the custom trophy crafted by third-generation carpenter Tony Siravo.

Negra was not even 20 years old when he began serving his country in WWII. His first encounter in the conflict was the D-Day invasion, but he fought through the end of the war.

"I graduated high school. Two weeks later, I was heading for Fort Bragg, N.C., and after that, it was history. I learned real quick what service to the country meant. I learned new jobs, I never knew work. I learned how to rely on my friends. I relied on everything around me to protect me," he said.

The 99-year-old commemorated the 79th anniversary of D-Day this past June at the beaches in Normandy along with more than 40 other veterans. Negra told the AP he is the last living member of the 128th Armored Field Artillery Battalion.

"After the war, I got two things that I'm very proud to say. I survived. And the second thing is, I met my wife, who I was married to for 71 years. She passed away six and a half years ago at the age of 90."

"Live the kind of life that I have. I enjoy every minute of the day. My people ask me, what do I contribute to my health? And I'll tell them all the same thing. God only gave us one day at a time. He did not promise us tomorrow. So make the best of it. Take care of yourself, have a positive attitude, and proceed to enjoy every day that the good Lord gives you." - Andy Negra

Jones, a former Marine Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician, asked Negra where his "mind and heart is" given the state of the country and world affairs.

"[The world is] a mess," Negra replied. "I never thought that we fought so hard during World War II to find the country in a condition that it is today."

"But let me assure you," he continued, "let me assure all of you — every time this country ever got into a problem, they solved it, so regardless of what's going on now, we will break this badness and get back to the good."

