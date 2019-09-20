Woman confronts Beto on gun confiscation at town hall: 'I'm here to say, hell no you're not'

A Colorado woman confronted Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke Thursday on his controversial proposal to go after high-powered weapons through a mandatory buyback program.

"I am here to say: Hell, no, you’re not," Lauren Boebert told O'Rourke, passionately defending her rights under the Second Amendment.

"I have four children, I am 5-foot-0, 100 pounds, I cannot really defend myself with a fist. ... I want to know how you're going to legislate that because a criminal breaks the law, so all you're going to do is restrict law-abiding citizens, like myself."

The former Texas congressman was holding a town hall event in Aurora, where a shooter killed 12 people and wounded more than 50 at a movie theater in 2012. The crowd that assembled was largely supportive of his vow to take guns from law-abiding Americans.

O'Rourke received a spirited round of applause at last week's presidential debate when he responded "hell, yes" to a question on whether he favors taking guns like the AR-15 away from law-abiding citizens.

Appearing on "Cuomo Prime Time," earlier this week, O'Rourke was asked point-blank if he was in favor of "gun confiscation."

"Yes," O'Rourke firmly responded, "when it comes to AR-15s and AK-47s, weapons designed for use on a military battlefield, the high-impact, high-velocity round that is fired from those weapons. When it comes to those weapons... the answer is yes."

According to the Denver Post, 32-year-old Boebert drove three hours from the town of Rifle to the event and is the owner of a restaurant where the staff carries firearms. As she spoke, a handgun was holstered at her side.

Many in the crowd tried to shout over Boebert as she spoke, but O'Rourke intervened, calling on the audience to be "respectful" and let her speak.

"Self-defense is a right that we have that shall not be infringed in America," she said.

O'Rourke told the audience that he refuses to accept the number of shootings that take place in the United States

"This doesn’t happen in any other country. There are 329 million of us. There are 390 million guns. No other country has this kind of ratio. No other country allows its citizens to buy weapons that were designed for war. … The logic of your argument is, Why shouldn’t we allow you to have a bazooka or drive a tank down the street?” he answered.