Discord reveals details of would-be Trump assassin's account on platform

The 20-year-old Pennsylvania man identified as the gunman who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump on Saturday appeared to have an account on the Discord platform, the company said Sunday.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a Discord spokesperson said an account that appears to be linked to Thomas Matthew Crooks was identified and removed in accordance with the company's "off-platform behavior policy."

"It was rarely utilized, has not been used in months, and we have found no evidence that it was used to plan this incident, promote violence, or discuss his political views," the spokesperson said. "Discord strongly condemns violence of any kind, including political violence, and we will continue to coordinate closely with law enforcement."

Investigators have not disclosed a potential motive for the shooting and have not disclosed if Crooks had any ties to extremist groups.

Crooks reportedly shot Trump from a rooftop perch some 130 yards away during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Trump was shot in the upper right part of his ear while he was speaking to rallygoers ahead of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

One attendee was killed, and two others were injured during the incident, the FBI said, and Crooks was shot dead.

The man who died was identified as Corey Comperatore, 50, of Sarver, Pennsylvania. The second victim was identified as 57-year-old David Dutch, of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, and the third victim was identified as 74-year-old James Copenhaver, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania. Both Dutch and Copenhaver were said to be in stable condition, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Crooks was from Bethel Park, which is a Pittsburgh suburb about an hour south from where the assassination attempt took place.

Crooks was a registered Republican, according to voting records, but he only participated in the Nov. 8, 2022, state election, due to his age.

Records show that he made a $15 donation to Progressive Turnout Project, a Chicago-based political action committee that supports Democrat candidates for public office and claims to advocate for "key Democratic constituencies: young people, minorities and low-income people."