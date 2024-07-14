Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Discord reveals details of would-be Trump assassin's account on platform

Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, hadn't used his account in months, a spokesperson for the server company said

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Former classmate describes shooter Thomas Matthew Crook as 'loner' who was 'bullied' Video

Former classmate describes shooter Thomas Matthew Crook as 'loner' who was 'bullied'

Jason Kohler, 21, told reporters he went to high school with would-be Trump assassin Thomas Matthew Crook.

The 20-year-old Pennsylvania man identified as the gunman who attempted to assassinate former President Donald Trump on Saturday appeared to have an account on the Discord platform, the company said Sunday. 

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a Discord spokesperson said an account that appears to be linked to Thomas Matthew Crooks was identified and removed in accordance with the company's "off-platform behavior policy."

"It was rarely utilized, has not been used in months, and we have found no evidence that it was used to plan this incident, promote violence, or discuss his political views," the spokesperson said. "Discord strongly condemns violence of any kind, including political violence, and we will continue to coordinate closely with law enforcement."

Investigators have not disclosed a potential motive for the shooting and have not disclosed if Crooks had any ties to extremist groups. 

Undated file photo of Thomas Matthew Crooks

Undated file photo of Thomas Matthew Crooks. Crooks is alleged to be the shooter in the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (Fox News Digital law enforcement source)

Crooks reportedly shot Trump from a rooftop perch some 130 yards away during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday.

Donald Trump reacting after he was shot in the ear

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump reacts as multiple shots rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024. (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid)

Trump was shot in the upper right part of his ear while he was speaking to rallygoers ahead of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee.

One attendee was killed, and two others were injured during the incident, the FBI said, and Crooks was shot dead. 

The man who died was identified as Corey Comperatore, 50, of Sarver, Pennsylvania. The second victim was identified as 57-year-old David Dutch, of New Kensington, Pennsylvania, and the third victim was identified as 74-year-old James Copenhaver, of Moon Township, Pennsylvania. Both Dutch and Copenhaver were said to be in stable condition, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by secret service

Republican candidate Donald Trump is seen with blood on his face surrounded by Secret Service agents as he is taken off the stage at a campaign event at Butler Farm Show Inc. in Butler, Pennsylvania, July 13, 2024.   (Rebecca Droke/AFP via Getty Images)

Crooks was from Bethel Park, which is a Pittsburgh suburb about an hour south from where the assassination attempt took place. 

Crooks was a registered Republican, according to voting records, but he only participated in the Nov. 8, 2022, state election, due to his age. 

Records show that he made a $15 donation to Progressive Turnout Project, a Chicago-based political action committee that supports Democrat candidates for public office and claims to advocate for "key Democratic constituencies: young people, minorities and low-income people."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.