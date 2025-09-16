West Hollywood faces fierce backlash for lowering flags to honor Charlie Kirk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

West Hollywood issued a statement Sunday after the California city faced backlash for lowering flags to half-staff in response to a presidential proclamation to pay tribute to Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

After Kirk was assassinated during a campus event at Utah Valley University last week, President Donald Trump issued a proclamation ordering the U.S. flags on the White House and all public buildings and grounds to be lowered to half-staff to honor the conservative activist.

The California city was criticized after following this order, as well as lowering the Transgender Flag and Pride Progress Flag at Matthew Shepard Square. A sign was erected in the square in protest of the decision.

"Shame on West Hollywood for lowering our flags in honoring a racist, transphobic, homophobic, Nazi-loving monster," the sign read.

The City of West Hollywood defended its decision in a statement released to the WeHo Times, a local news outlet, saying that lowering these flags was in response to the presidential proclamation and not an endorsement of Kirk’s views.

"The City’s action should not be interpreted as an expression of alignment with, or endorsement of, Mr. Kirk’s political views or actions. Rather, the action was undertaken in accordance with the City’s Policy for Recognitions and Memorials, which acknowledges that the City follows the direction of the President in determining when flags in the City are flown at half-staff," the statement read.

It continued, "The discussion that has emerged within the community about when and whether the City should follow established policy is important. The City values this dialogue, and we recognize the importance of ensuring that community values are reflected in the City’s actions. In the coming weeks, the West Hollywood City Council will discuss this matter and will consider updates to the City’s policy regarding the lowering of flags to ensure that it appropriately reflects the values of the West Hollywood community."

Fox News Digital reached out to the City of West Hollywood for comment.

At the same time, a New Jersey city faced criticism from its citizens, including New York Jets great Nick Mangold, over its decision to not lower its flags despite the presidential proclamation.

The City of Madison defended its decision in a statement explaining that its policy is to follow "the State of New Jersey’s daily flag status" which kept the flags at "full staff."

"The Borough of Madison condemns all forms of political violence and rejects hate in every form. We remain committed to bringing people together around our shared values and ideals," the statement continued.