President Trump orders White House flags at half-staff in honor of Charlie Kirk

American flags outside the White House were seen at half-staff on Wednesday evening after President Donald Trump ordered them to be lowered in honor of Charlie Kirk.

Kirk, a 31-year-old husband, father, conservative activist and Turning Point USA founder, was fatally shot in the neck while speaking during an event at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

On his Truth Social, Trump posted, "In honor of Charlie Kirk, a truly Great American Patriot, I am ordering all American Flags throughout the United States lowered to Half Mast until Sunday evening at 6 P.M."

Images taken by Fox News Digital on Wednesday showed the massive American flags installed on either side of the White House at Trump’s direction were at half-staff.

Trump issued an official proclamation on Wednesday, writing, "As a mark of respect for the memory of Charlie Kirk, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, September 14, 2025."

In the proclamation, he also directed that flags at all U.S. embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations also lower their flags to half-staff in Kirk’s honor.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump announced that Kirk had passed as a result of the shooting on Truth Social, writing, "The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead."

"No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!" wrote Trump.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture also posted footage of an American flag outside its headquarters at half-staff in honor of Kirk.

American flags were also seen at half-staff in Orem, Utah, a suburb of Salt Lake City and home to Utah Valley University.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, a Republican, also ordered that U.S. and Utah state flags be lowered on all state facilities "in recognition of the tragic passing of Charlie Kirk."

Cox also invited all private citizens, businesses, and other organizations to join in honoring Kirk by lowering their flags.

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, a Republican, also announced on X that he ordered all flags in Oklahoma to half-staff to "honor the extraordinary life and legacy of Charlie Kirk."

"Charlie’s memory, that of a tireless champion for freedom, shall never die," wrote Stitt.