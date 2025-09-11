FEMA employee placed on leave for saying flags shouldn't be at half-staff for 'racist homophobe' Charlie Kirk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: DHS and Secretary Kristi Noem are placing a Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) employee on administrative leave after a data analyst complained that flags were flying at half-staff in memory of Charlie Kirk, referring to the conservative activist as a "racist homophobe misogynist."

Sources at DHS confirmed to Fox News Digital that Gavin Sylvia, who has been with FEMA since November 2024, questioned President Donald Trump's order to have American flags flown at half-staff in memory of Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in Utah during an event on Wednesday.

"Half staff for the literal racist homophobe misogynist," Sylvia questioned on Instagram.

"This employee’s words are revolting and unconscionable," a spokesperson for FEMA told Fox News Digital. "Celebrating the death of a fellow American is appalling, unacceptable and sickening."

"Such behavior does not reflect the values of public service, and it will not be tolerated among individuals entrusted to work at FEMA," the spokesperson continued. "We expect all public servants to uphold the highest standard of professionalism, respect and integrity."

DHS confirmed to Fox News Digital that Sylvia has officially been placed on administrative leave.

Sources at DHS also told Fox that Sylvia’s comments were disgraceful and that the data analyst has no place at the Department of Homeland Security or at any agency in the federal government.

Sylvia’s leave comes as other federal agencies are closely monitoring employee social media activity and responses to Kirk’s murder.

"It is unacceptable for military personnel and Department of War civilians to celebrate or mock the assassination of a fellow American," Assistant to the Secretary of War Sean Parnell posted to X ."The Department of War has zero tolerance for it."

The United States Coast Guard posted to X saying that any social media activity that endorses the murder or slander of Charlie Kirk "is contrary to our core values."

Senior federal employees in the Trump administration told Fox News Digital they are also not happy with the "weak people" who have been bashing Kirk on the internet following his death.

"Imagine being so unbelievably useless in life that your response to the death of a man who has, through sheer force of will and belief in Christ, reshaped the American political landscape is to mock his assassination," one Senior Federal Official told Fox News Digital. "These are weak people, with weak minds, saying weak things."

The 31-year-old father of two’s killer remains on the loose as the FBI and local law enforcement request and share information they have about the targeted attack.

Fox News Digital reached out to Gavin Sylvia for comment but did not receive a response.

Preston Mizell is a writer with Fox News Digital covering breaking news. Story tips can be sent to Preston.Mizell@fox.com and on X @MizellPreston