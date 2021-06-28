Watters: 'DeSantis variant' of Trump Derangement Syndrome evident in new online outrage

Trump Derangement Syndrome, the colloquial phrase used by conservatives to describe the condition of liberals who are moved to outrage at the sight of, mention of, or successes of former President Donald Trump, is being slowly replaced by a new but similar "variant", Jesse Watters said Monday on "Fox News Primetime."

Watters said Monday that with Trump no longer in power, some on the left are now being upset in a very similar manner by Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

On Monday, Watters pointed to a staged video by a Florida woman on TikTok angered after DeSantis signed a bill banning the instruction of far-left critical race theory in Sunshine State schools.

The woman opens her front door, walks into her house and up to the camera, throws her arms in the air, and lets out a scream; set with a caption calling it her "reaction" to DeSantis.

"[TDS] is very contagious in left-wing circles, and it now appears to have mutated into a brand new strain we are calling DDS," Watters said.

After playing the clip of the Florida woman, Watters remarked, "Imagine living with a condition like this."

In a similar case outside of Florida, Watters played tape of Des Moines East High School special education teacher Megan Geha on her "Ms. Magoo" TikTok page speaking similarly of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds after she banned critical race theory in that state:

"I can’t teach anything divisive, I can’t teach critical race theory, and I can’t teach about racial equity," Geha said June 23 in an exasperated tone as she appeared to pace her yard. "This is a call-to-action, teachers… This is bull---."

In another video, Geha promised her fans they would be "hearing a lot from" her in the fall because Reynolds, in her view, had the gall to mandate the Pledge of Allegiance each morning in classrooms going forward.

On "Fox News Primetime," Watters pointed to a Fox News Poll showing only one-quarter of the U.S. – of both parties – believe critical race theory should be taught, while the rest appear to side with DeSantis.

"These radical teachers don't care about the facts. In fact, facts make them furious," he said. "I guess this is the DeSantis variant."