Washington Post op-ed suggests leaked SCOTUS draft opinion is about 'protecting Whiteness'

Washington Post columnist Brian Broome tried to link the Buffalo supermarket shooting to the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion in an opinion piece released on Tuesday.

The article "Black people want the hate to stop. But it is only getting worse" claimed that shooting suspect Payton Gendron was not acting as only a White supremacist but in the way "that right-wing politics have instructed him to be."

"It is easy to draw a straight line between the hateful actions of white supremacists and popular right-wing conservatives. It seems that neither group can imagine a world where all people are equal. In their minds, one group must be on top," Broome wrote.

While various mainstream media outlets have blamed Republicans for the shooting that killed 10 people and injured three others, Broome went further to suggest the same right-wing rhetoric infected the Supreme Court through the leaked draft opinion.

"The same sort of thinking about race and birthrates now dominates the conservative Supreme Court. The leaked draft opinion isn’t about protecting babies. It is about protecting Whiteness. Specifically, White babies. Many others have pointed out that if Republicans really cared about babies and children, they’d help provide help for poor infants, child care, health care, better funding for schools, and the like," Broome wrote. "But their concern is not about babies and children in general — only certain babies. The Supreme Court draft decision is about protecting what conservatives believe is a diminishing demographic and their most valuable resource: White people."

NPR also suggested that the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade, although allegedly supported by Black Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, represents a form of white supremacy. A guest on MSNBC’s "The ReidOut" even joked that Justice Samuel Alito would sell Black babies if he could.

Broome insisted that both the Buffalo shooting and the Supreme Court draft opinion represent a desire to "boost White birthrates."

"It is my belief that conservatives couldn’t care less about whether or not mothers of color terminate pregnancies," Broome wrote "The real agenda here is to boost White birthrates, because among the biggest fears of conservatives is the fear of being outnumbered."

The Supreme Court draft opinion penned by Justice Alito was leaked on May 2. The opinion suggested that the Supreme Court will vote to overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that helped to legalize abortion nationwide.