NPR reporters how overturning Roe v. Wade is a ‘shared project of supremacist movements’

Thursday’s NPR report under its "All Things Considered" show implied that pro-life efforts to overturn Roe v. Wade have united various supremacy groups.

The segment titled "Supremacy movements unite over abortion restriction, though for different reasons" focused primarily on how various extremist groups despite their conflicting ideologies are apparently united in criminalizing abortion.

"The evolution of the anti-abortion coalition in the U.S. has long been a shared project of supremacist movements. Though they have shared a goal of overturning Roe, they have different agendas," the description for the episode stated.

The show spoke with Alex DiBranco, head of the Institute for Research on Male Supremacism, who insisted that the debate needs to focus on pro-life movements as extreme even if they do not commit acts of violence.

"We've been sort of convinced by the growth of the movements themselves to only think about, well, if they're not committing mass violence, then they're not extreme. If they're not killing doctors, they're not extreme. That's - you know, that's a totally different kind of issue of tactics," DiBranco said. "And anything that talks about criminalizing or banning abortion or contraception inherently - that is supremacist. It's extremist. And it's important that we don't fall into their own self-framing around that."

DiBranco insisted that pro-life groups have fallen under "Christian supremacism, secular male supremacism and white supremacism" groups who use the abortion debate to impose their ideology on others.

University of Kentucky professor Carol Mason was quoted about how not all "anti-abortionists" are extremists and white supremacists, however they "tended to accommodate white nationalism and conspiratorial thinking, most recently including QAnon and its claims about elites dismembering babies."

"So, you know, as we look at the growth of the far right in the U.S., you know, this cause to overturn Roe v. Wade has really benefited as a unifying issue, even for those who have different ideologies within it," NPR's Odette Yousef said.

Left-wing media figures have criticized the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion which suggested the Roe v. Wade decision could be overturned. Some critiques have gone so far as to suggest interracial marriage could be overturned next or compared the decision to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.