WaPo column touts opening of clinic for ‘later abortion care’ after SCOTUS leak, calls it a ‘lifeline’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

In the wake of the Supreme Court draft opinion leak signaling the potential dismantling of Roe v Wade this summer, The Washington Post published an opinion column Friday by an abortionist touting her new "later abortion" clinic, which is called a "lifeline."

Morgan Nuzzo, a nurse-midwife and co-founder of Partners in Abortion Care, began her column talking about her "plan for the Bad Day in June," i.e. the day the Supreme Court officially releases its abortion ruling and "a massive rollback of civil and human rights" begins.

Her plan for that day includes "coping strategies: stocking up on comfort foods and favorite beers, hand-selecting the people we’d want to be with — the colleagues we felt closest to, the ones we loved the most, the ones who were going to quietly pass the tissues when we couldn’t hold back the tears."

ABORTION ACTIVIST EVISCERATED FOR TESTIFYING THAT MEN CAN HAVE ABORTIONS: 'THE PARTY OF SCIENCE’

"We knew we would remember who was with us the day Roe was overturned. We knew the worst was coming. And seeing the leaked draft opinion, we weren’t wrong. The Bad Day in June was simply preceded by the Bad Day in May," she added.

Nuzzo then described how she and her "obstetrician/gynecologist" partner Diane Horvath have performed abortions for 20 years, saying, "[W]e have cared for patients as state legislatures have chipped away at our freedom and the anti-choice movement at our culture."

The pair has been planning a new abortion clinic since they started seeing the Supreme Court being "meticulously stacked" with conservative justices and it will open this fall in Maryland.

The author explained independent abortion clinics have been closing down and, "If Roe is overturned, more will follow. That is why we decided to open our clinic, even as the future is uncertain."

DNC CHAIR: GOP LAUNCHING 'FULL-FRONTAL ASSAULT ON DEMOCRACY,' LIKE 'SOMETHING YOU WOULD SEE IN RUSSIA'

With many states expected to ban abortion if Roe falls, their clinic "could soon become one of the southernmost abortion providers in the nation. It will be a lifeline for patients in our community and throughout the Southeast and across the country."

Nuzzo wrote that their abortion clinic "will specialize in later abortion care" which is the preferred pro-choice phrase for the more commonly known "late-term abortion." According to her abortion clinic's website, "She is one of the few midwives trained to provide abortion care through all trimesters."

Instead of offering the typical response that late abortions are done only because of health problems or fetal abnormalities, the main reason she gave was that women "simply didn’t know they were pregnant" yet. She cited one study that said "most people seeking abortions in the second trimester discovered their pregnancy after eight weeks, and 1 in 5 discovered theirs after 20 weeks," indicating elective abortions.

"We will offer later abortion care simply because people need it and will likely need it even more if Roe is overturned," Nuzzo declared.

"There is nothing easy about starting a clinic, to be sure. Especially now. I fear for my family’s safety and my own," she wrote.

She wrote of the financial burdens, "In addition, we have to rely on crowdfunding to help get our clinic started. That, sadly, is the reality of health care in 2022." But, then, in the next paragraph, said, "So many have rallied around us as we prepare to open our clinic. People are supporting their local abortion funds and independent clinics like ours through Keep Our Clinics."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Though we believed the worst was coming, our community is showing up for our patients and each other. As abortion providers, we see the best of our communities every day. And that gives me hope," she concluded.