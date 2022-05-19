Abortion activist eviscerated for testifying that men can have abortions: 'The party of science’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Conservatives on Twitter expressed their utter shock and confusion at a viral clip taken from a Congressional hearing on abortion Wednesday in which an abortion activist told Congress that yes, men can get pregnant and have abortions.

The clip was taken from a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the topic of "Abortion Access and Care" and featured pro-abortion advocate Aimee Arrambide, executive director of the abortion rights nonprofit Avow Texas, answering questions from Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C.

During the exchange, the lawmaker asked Arrambide, "What do you say a woman is?"

The activist answered, with a progressive talking point. "I believe that everyone can identify for themselves," she said.

Bishop then followed up by asking, "Do you believe then that men can become pregnant and have abortions?"

Arrambide didn’t skip a beat, confidently answering, "Yes."

Many on Twitter were perplexed by this radical update to existing human biology, and either denounced or mocked it.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., went after it with some good old-fashioned mockery, using Arrambide’s line against the leftist talking point that men shouldn’t express any opinions on abortion because it’s an exclusively female issue.

"So I guess men can have an opinion on abortion after all. Thanks for clearing that up," she tweeted.

"This is another level of stupid," tweeted Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor.

Jefferson County West Virginia Commissioner Clare Anne Ath tweeted her analysis of the witness’s testimony.

"This line of thinking is a prime example of how postmodernism is destroying western society. When you ‘deconstruct’ basic truths like gender, all other logic and common sense go out the window. The center cannot hold," she wrote.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., had supportive words for Bishop’s end of the exchange. The congressman tweeted, "I knew I’d love @RepDanBishop when I heard him give his first Trump rally speech. He has quickly become one of the very best in Congress at asking precise questions with logical, EFFECTIVE follow-up."

"And this is why we are doomed! #LiberalMeltDown," claimed conservative radio host James T. Harris.

Actor Robert Davi composed an exasperated-sounding tweet in response to the clip. It read, "Father forgive me i just cant get there - can you ?"

UK-based conservative Christina Jordan mocked both Arrambide and Biden's recently appointed Supreme Court justice in the same tweet, writing, "Define woman. Ketanji Brown Jackson - I’m not a biologist. Aimee Arrambide - hold my beer."

Washington Examiner chief political correspondent and Fox News contributor Byron York pointed out for his audience that Arrambide is an "activist working to ‘advance reproductive justice.’"

Former Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller responded to York’s post with the clarification, "And to be clear, they don’t mean ‘justice’ for the defenseless child."

"It’s science™," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, tweeted, mockingly.

And Donald Trump Jr. mocked the witness in the same fashion, tweeting, "’The party of science’"

