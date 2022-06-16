Rep. Waltz slams Biden energy secretary Granholm's remarks on gas prices: 'They're cheering this on'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., accused the Biden administration of "cheering on" the energy crisis, citing Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm's electric vehicle push Thursday. Waltz said on "Fox & Friends First" the administration hopes Americans will become so frustrated by gas prices that they will turn to electric alternatives.

ENERGY SECRETARY GRANHOLM'S INVESTMENT IN ELECTRIC VEHICLE BATTERY COMPANY SPARKS CONCERN

MICHAEL WALTZ: I think she's really speaking for a lot of progressives within the Biden administration that, deep down in their hearts, when they see these gas prices going up, they believe, when you're going to have to go pay $150 to fill up your gas-guzzling, carbon-emitting Ford pickup truck, eventually it'll get painful enough that you'll trade that in for a Prius, or you'll go get that electric vehicle.

They're ignoring two key things: One, the cost of an electric vehicle is more than the median cost of household income, and, two, it completely ignores the fact that the cost of transportation is the biggest driver of inflation. Everything has to be transported, and we're going to continue to see these policies fail, and we're not going to see solutions because they're cheering this on deep down in their hearts.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: