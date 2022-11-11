‘The View,’ Gen Z Democratic Rep-elect give autopsy on Florida Democrats: Crist was a 'debacle'

Democratic Representative-elect Maxwell Alejandro Frost spoke to the women of " The View " Friday to discuss why Florida’s midterm elections were so bad for the Democratic Party.

Frost claimed that Democratic voters just "didn’t turn out" while co-host Ana Navarro pointed the finger directly at Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist, calling his run a "debacle" and labeling him a "pillow" that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., beat the "stuffing out of."

Frost, who has been praised for being the first member of Gen Z elected to the U.S. Congress, represented a rare Democratic Party win on Tuesday in Florida, in the midst of massive Republican victories in the governor’s race and in the race for U.S. Senate.

Democratic defeats in Florida were so profound they prompted Navarro to ask the guest about what he saw went wrong in the state, while providing her own theories.

The host brought up the subject while ripping into Crist, stating, "So you were the bright spot for Democrats in what was a night of a debacle in Florida, I think in large part because they nominated a pillow to run for governor, and Ron DeSantis beat the stuffing out of that pillow."

Navarro has been a critic of Crist for some time. In September, she interviewed the candidate and told him to his face she believed he’s a " political mercenary " who changes political parties for "convenience."

During their conversation, Navarro grilled Crist over the fact that he was once a Republican running for office on a platform that championed traditional marriage and pro-life policies.

On Friday, Navarro asked Frost, "Tell me, how do you see what happened in Florida? Do you see it as a red wave? Peel back some of the layers of the onion for us."

Frost denied that it was a red wave and argued that Democrats lost because they didn’t show up to vote. He said, "For me, a red wave is when it’s just more Republican voters than ever and that’s not what happened. What happened is Democrats didn’t turn out."

He continued, saying, "And so for me, there’s a lot of soul-searching we need to do as a party in the state to figure out how are we gonna organize year-round, something my campaign is gonna be doing in January."

Frost added, "We’re not gonna stop knocking doors, we’re not gonna stop making phone calls. Cause at the end of the day, when it’s election time, if you have built the trust with your constituent, you don’t have to persuade them to vote for you. You just have to remind them to go vote."

Frost claimed that Democrats waited too long to persuade their voters in Florida. He stated, "Democrats were seeing the early vote numbers in Florida, and I saw all the candidates come out and start persuading Democrats to go vote and telling them ‘It’s important, we gotta protect democracy, we need to protect abortion.’"

The Congressman-elect concluded, "But really in the future, we need to be in a place where voters are already coming out, and what we’re doing is just getting out the vote and letting people know where the polling locations are."