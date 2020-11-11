Heroes of Hamburger Hill return to scene of bloody Vietnam War battle in Fox Nation special

"Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth previewed his latest Fox Nation documentary, "Heroes of Hamburger Hill," as the "perfect film" to watch on Veterans Day.

The film follows Vietnam War veterans, forgotten U.S. airborne troops who were not recognized for their heroism until 50 years later, when they were finally presented with the respect and accreditation they deserve.

"They never told anybody in the police department where they served and they never got the medals, the Purple Hearts and the Bronze Stars, that they were given until a year ago, when they were awarded to them," Hegseth told co-host Brian Kilmeade on "Fox & Friends."

JOEY JONES, FELLOW VETERANS TAKE PART IN ‘LEGACY JUMP’ SKYDIVE: 'JUST AMAZING'

Hegseth explained the Battle of Hamburger Hill ‒ named as such by reporters because troops described it as fighting in a meat grinder ‒ was one of the most gruesome combats in the war. It lasted 10 days and had a staggering number of casualties.

"We take you to the battlefield and then they go back, one year ago, to that hill, Hill 937, in Vietnam to see it," Hegseth said.

Vietnam veteran James Baylor recounts getting off the plane at the age of 25 and realizing he probably wasn't going to make it out alive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last year, on the 50th anniversary of the Battle of Hamburger Hill, he and other veterans and soldiers revisited the same location, retracing their steps.

Sign up for the Fox Nation Patriot Plan today and get a copy of Pete Hegseth's book, "Modern Warriors," which includes a $5 donation to The Independence Fund.