Vice President Harris says she is an 'advocate' for illegal immigrants amid mixed messaging

Hosts of "The Big Saturday Show" criticized Vice President Kamala Harris Saturday for her mixed messaging on immigration following a Thursday interview with Univision reporter Ilia Calderon where the vice president said she has always been an "advocate" for illegal immigrants.

"As you know Ilia, I’ve worked on this issue for almost my entire career and have always been an advocate for immigrants—documented and undocumented," Harris said.

Harris's recent comment is contrasted by those she made recently in Guatemala where she issued a warning to potential Central and South American migrants wishing to come to the United States, telling them "do not come."

"I want to emphasize that the goal of our work is to help Guatemalans find hope at home, at the same time I want to be clear to folks in this region who are thinking about making the dangerous trek to the United States-Mexico border -- do not come, do not come," she said in Guatemala on Monday.

Her warning was met with criticism from many left-wing Democrats and indicated a change in tone from comments Harris had made as a presidential candidate and senator.

Fox News contributor Sean Duffy said Saturday that Harris is unable to address or deal with the border because of this criticism.

"She is going to run for president, more than likely in four years, maybe in eight, and this is a huge issue for the left-wing of the Democrat Party," he noted. "She needs them to love her. If she addresses the border, she'll have a really hard time winning the primary."

"That's how she does it, ignores the border to the expense of the American people," he added.

Fox Nation's Abby Hornacek added that it is not just Americans who have noted Harris' mixed messages.

"The Guatemalan president even said that," she noted. "He said the messaging is confusing for everyone."

Duffy added that President Biden and Harris do not want to fix the problem at the border.

"Let's be clear, this is really easy to resolve, and to fix at the border. They don't want to fix it," he said.

In addition to her mixed messaging, Harris also has failed to answer when she would be traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border in a recent string of interviews.

In a separate portion of the interview with Calderon, Harris and the Univision reporter’s exchange became heated when the Vice President was pressed on when she would visit the border.

This is not the only time as of late that Harris has been pressed on when she would visit.

Earlier this week, Harris had an awkward exchange with NBC's Lester Holt, who similarly challenged her for not having visited the border.

Fox News Senior Correspondent Alicia Acuna said Saturday that Harris’ lack of answers on when she would visit were "perplexing," given that the same question keeps being asked of the vice president and will likely continue to be asked.

"This is a standoff she continues to be losing and it’s not going to go away," Acuna added.

Fox News' Adam Shaw contributed to this report.