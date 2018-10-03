Alicia Acuna joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in 1997 and currently serves as a general assignment reporter based in the network's Denver bureau.Read More

Most recently, Acuna reported live from Dallas, Texas to cover the Ebola outbreak. Previously, she has covered the wake of the devastating May 2013 EF5 tornado reporting live from Moore, Oklahoma. Acuna has also played an integral role in FNC's political coverage. She covered the first Presidential debate in the 2012 election at the University of Denver in Colorado, as well as the Denver Democratic Convention in 2008.

Prior to joining FNC, she was a weekday anchor/reporter for KSEE-TV (NBC) in Fresno, California where she anchored the 5 p.m. newscast. She was also a weekend anchor/reporter for KGET-TV (NBC) in Bakersfield, California where she anchored the 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts.

A graduate of Northern Arizona University, Acuna began her career as an assignment editor. She was the runner-up for the 1997 APTRA reporter of the year award and conducted a fellowship at the CBS News national headquarters.