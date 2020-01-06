EXCLUSIVE: Lara Logan confronts alleged Mexican cartel doctor accused of torturing DEA agent

In 1985, the Guadalajara drug cartel, operating in western Mexico, abducted a U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agent and tortured him to death.

The brutal and heartbreaking story of DEA agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena was retold in the hit Netflix documentary, "Narcos," but it hasn't brought his killers any closer to justice.

The men allegedly responsible for Camarena's death are free and the cartel doctor the DEA believes kept Camarena alive to prolong his torture lives out in the open.

Lara Logan and her team tracked him down in Guadalajara and confronted him in the latest episode of the Fox Nation series, "Lara Logan Has No Agenda"

"Even to this day, there's a current ongoing investigation into Kiki's death," said Terrance Cole, a retired assistant regional director of the DEA in Mexico City.

Cole began his career in Colombia, and he told Fox Nation that he has seen the Mexican cartels surpass the Colombians in dominance of the global drug trade.

"DEA agents in Mexico work under constant threat," narrated Logan in the Fox Nation docuseries. "Last year, they had to evacuate one of their offices at least five times. And the Sinaloa cartel, one of the world's largest drug trafficking organizations, put out [a] video identifying a DEA office and their agents with their home addresses."

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán was a young lieutenant in the Guadalajara cartel in 1985 when cartel members killed Camerena by "crushing his skull and drilling his head with a screwdriver," reported Logan.

She met up with a DEA agent in Guadalajara, and he drove her to the U.S. consulate where Camerena was kidnapped and then several blocks away to the house where he was tortured and killed.

"Human life means nothing here," said the agent, whose voice and appearance were disguised for his safety.

"This is no different than what you would see in the Middle East. It's no different here," he told Logan as they drove through the streets of the city. "The only difference is what's driving them is greed, power and money, not ideology. There's no ideology here."

"This is a big deal for DEA still?" asked Logan, standing outside the building where Camerena was murdered.

"It is for me... this is not a movie," he replied. "I mean, you're standing right in front of this place where it happened. His picture is outside of our office. I'm walking the same halls he walked."

"One man the DEA still believes was involved -- a local doctor that they said extended his torture," narrated Logan. "The agent said we'd find him at a local taco shop, so we took a chance."

"That's where the doctor who kept Kiki alive while he was being tortured... that's where he works?" asked Logan as she and her crew looked across a city street.

"He owns the place," said the agent.

In 1992, Dr. Humberto Alvarez Machain went on trial for allegedly injecting drugs into Camerena during his torture to keep him alive and extend his agony. During the trial, Machain's defense attorney accused the U.S. government of paying drug dealers to help fabricate the allegations against his client.

A judge eventually dismissed the charges against Machain, saying the government lacked evidence for the case to proceed to a jury trial. Machain was eventually released.

However, to this day, DEA agents believe that Machain was involved.

"Did you have any involvement in Kiki's death?" Logan asked Machain outside the sidewalk taco restaurant that he now runs.

EXCLUSIVE: LARA LOGAN CORNERED BY MEXICAN POLICE, THREATENED

"Absolutely not," he said through an interpreter. "Tell her that since I left the United States prison, I've been here at this little business and keep enjoying it... I feel very proud that I was able to get out of a federal court trial in the United States."

"How come the doctor's not in jail?" Logan asked her DEA escort as they walked away.

"There's no justice for anyone here. You're lucky if you get justice for anyone," he said.

