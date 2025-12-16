Karoline Leavitt defends Susie Wiles, claims Vanity Fair interviewer was disingenuous, omitted statements

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed Vanity Fair’s article about the Trump administration it released Tuesday, arguing the interviewer was both disingenuous and committed lies of omission.

Vanity Fair published an interview of President Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff Susie Wiles that went viral. In the interview, Wiles said Trump "has an alcoholic’s personality" and "operates [with] a view that there’s nothing he can’t do." She also argued that Vice President JD Vance was a conspiracy theorist who had begun supporting Trump out of political expediency rather than true support.

"The article published early this morning is a disingenuously framed hit piece on me and the finest President, White House staff, and Cabinet in history," Wiles said in a social media post after the article was published. "Significant context was disregarded and much of what I, and others, said about the team and the President was left out of the story. I assume, after reading it, that this was done to paint an overwhelmingly chaotic and negative narrative about the President and our team."

When asked on Fox News about Wiles’ statement, Leavitt offered her full support, saying, "I would just echo my boss Susie Wiles, who is the best chief of staff in our nation’s history, working for the greatest person in our nation’s history."

She went on to condemn Vanity Fair, arguing the interviewer knowingly mischaracterized Wiles’ interview.

"This was unfortunately another attempt at fake news by a reporter who was acting disingenuously and really did take the chief’s words out of context," Leavitt said. "But I think most importantly, the bias of omission was ever present throughout this story. The reporter omitted all of the positive things that Susie and our team said about the president and the inner workings of the White House."

Leavitt wrapped up by saying that, as Susie noted earlier, the incident was regrettable but wouldn’t derail their efforts to "make America great again." She praised Trump’s productivity, claiming he has achieved more in under a year than most presidents do in two terms, crediting his drive and Susie Wiles’ leadership. She added that she is proud to consider Wiles a mentor, a colleague, and a friend.

Vance knocked the Vanity Fair interview as well when he answered questions from the press while in Pennsylvania.

"Sometimes I am a conspiracy theorist, but I only believe in the conspiracy theories that are true," Vance told reporters. "Susie and I have joked in private and in public about that for a long time. For example, I believed in the crazy conspiracy theory back in 2020 that it was stupid to mask three-year-olds at the height of the COVID pandemic, that we should actually let them develop some language skills. You know, I believed in this crazy conspiracy theory that the media and the government were covering up the fact that Joe Biden was clearly unable to do the job."

Vanity Fair didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

