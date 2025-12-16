Trump allies reject CNN chyron in real time, say White House not 'reeling' from Susie Wiles interview

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

People close to President Donald Trump rejected CNN chyron in real time on Tuesday, according to network host Dana Bash, who revealed that they were texting her during the show to let her know that they weren't "reeling" over White House chief of staff Susie Wiles' interview with Vanity Fair.

CNN's chyron during Bash's show on Tuesday read, "White House reeling over Susie Wiles interview."

"You probably saw me looking down while you were talking because I was getting texts from people inside Trump world who say, ‘No, they’re not reeling,’ as our chyron says," Bash told CNN's political director David Chalian during a segment on "Inside Politics."

"So, here we go. Susie Wiles is unfiltered. We’re going to be unfiltered too. And they say that that is not what’s happening. And that is an exaggeration of what’s going on inside. So, that’s out there. And we’re going to be transparent about what they’re saying right now," Bash said.

Chalian said the White House was "circling the wagons" in defense of Wiles.

"I have not met anybody who does not — in Trump world, and frankly, even some Democrats who deal with the White House — who does not adore Susie Wiles," Bash later said. "They just think she’s a straight shooter, and she’s solid and that she is, you know, the person who needs to be there right now for this president at this time."

Vanity Fair published a two-part interview with Wiles, which included some candid remarks about Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other top administration officials.

Trump "has an alcoholic’s personality" and "operates [with] a view that there’s nothing he can’t do. Nothing, zero, nothing," Wiles told the magazine .

"Some clinical psychologist that knows 1 million times more than I do will dispute what I’m going to say. But high-functioning alcoholics or alcoholics in general, their personalities are exaggerated when they drink. And so I’m a little bit of an expert in big personalities," she told Vanity Fair.

Vanity Fair also reported that Wiles said Vice President JD Vance had been "a conspiracy theorist for a decade" and that Vance's support for Trump — after previously criticizing him — was "sort of political."

The chief of staff said the piece was "disingenuously framed" in a statement posted to X.

Members of Trump's Cabinet and team rallied around Wiles after the interview was published.