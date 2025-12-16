Expand / Collapse search
Trump allies reject CNN chyron in real time, say White House not 'reeling' from Susie Wiles interview

Dana Bash reveals Trump world sources contacted her during show to dispute network's characterization

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
CNN host inundated with texts from Trump allies in real time rejecting show headline Video

CNN host inundated with texts from Trump allies in real time rejecting show headline

CNN's Dana Bash said she was texted by President Donald Trump's allies during her broadcast on Tuesday who rejected CNN's chyron about the administration ‘reeling’ from the Susie Wiles interview. 

People close to President Donald Trump rejected CNN chyron in real time on Tuesday, according to network host Dana Bash, who revealed that they were texting her during the show to let her know that they weren't "reeling" over White House chief of staff Susie Wiles' interview with Vanity Fair.

CNN's chyron during Bash's show on Tuesday read, "White House reeling over Susie Wiles interview."

"You probably saw me looking down while you were talking because I was getting texts from people inside Trump world who say, ‘No, they’re not reeling,’ as our chyron says," Bash told CNN's political director David Chalian during a segment on "Inside Politics." 

"So, here we go. Susie Wiles is unfiltered. We’re going to be unfiltered too. And they say that that is not what’s happening. And that is an exaggeration of what’s going on inside. So, that’s out there. And we’re going to be transparent about what they’re saying right now," Bash said.

STEPHEN MILLER CLAIMS CNN REFUSES TO BOOK HIM 'FOR ANY SHOW ON ANY TOPIC'

CNN chyron

CNN's Dana Bash revealed that people in Donald Trump's orbit texted her during her show on Tuesday to reject the network's chyron about Susie Wiles. (CNN/InsidePolitics)

Chalian said the White House was "circling the wagons" in defense of Wiles.

"I have not met anybody who does not — in Trump world, and frankly, even some Democrats who deal with the White House — who does not adore Susie Wiles," Bash later said. "They just think she’s a straight shooter, and she’s solid and that she is, you know, the person who needs to be there right now for this president at this time."

Vanity Fair published a two-part interview with Wiles, which included some candid remarks about Trump, Vice President JD Vance and other top administration officials.

Trump "has an alcoholic’s personality" and "operates [with] a view that there’s nothing he can’t do. Nothing, zero, nothing," Wiles told the magazine.

"Some clinical psychologist that knows 1 million times more than I do will dispute what I’m going to say. But high-functioning alcoholics or alcoholics in general, their personalities are exaggerated when they drink. And so I’m a little bit of an expert in big personalities," she told Vanity Fair.

AS GOP POLITICAL POWER HANGS IN THE BALANCE, WILES SAYS TRUMP WILL 'CAMPAIGN LIKE IT'S 2024' AHEAD OF MIDTERMS

WH Chief of Staff Susie Wiles

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles speaks during the memorial service for political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium Sept. 21, 2025, in Glendale, Ariz.  (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Vanity Fair also reported that Wiles said Vice President JD Vance had been "a conspiracy theorist for a decade" and that Vance's support for Trump — after previously criticizing him — was "sort of political."

The chief of staff said the piece was "disingenuously framed" in a statement posted to X.

President Donald Trump and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles

President Donald Trump and Susie Wiles, White House chief of staff, during an Invest America roundtable in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., June 9, 2025. (Yuri Gripas/Abaca/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Members of Trump's Cabinet and team rallied around Wiles after the interview was published. 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

