University of Michigan faculty votes overwhelmingly for resolution to reverse ban on minor gender procedures

Michigan Medicine said its current position remains to discontinue gender procedures for minors

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
Faculty at the University of Michigan voted overwhelmingly this month for a resolution to reinstate "gender-affirming care" procedures for minors at the university's medical center, Michigan Medicine.

The Faculty Senate voted on Nov. 3 to reinstate "gender-affirming care" procedures for minors under the age of 19, with 2,432 voting yes, 555 voting no and 651 faculty abstaining from the vote, according to The Michigan Daily.

The resolution appears to imply that it is discriminatory to withhold such procedures from transgender minors, as it claims "cisgender individuals under 19 years of age continuing to receive various medically necessary forms of care including hormones and hormone blockers, a disparity that renders the decision to withhold those treatments from trans individuals discriminatory."

WASHINGTON STATE UNIVERSITY SUSPENDS COURSE EXAMINING EVIDENCE FOR GENDER MEDICINE AFTER ACTIVIST COMPLAINTS

Ann Arbor, MI, USA - July 30, 2014: An entrance to The University of Michigan. The University of Michigan is a public research university located in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

An entrance to the University of Michigan, a public research university in Ann Arbor. (wellesenterprises)

On its website, Michigan Health defines "gender-affirming care" as "medical, surgical, mental health and other supportive services for transgender, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming patients."

In August, the University of Michigan announced it would stop sex-change procedures for minors, including puberty blockers and hormone therapies.

Shanna Kattari, associate professor of social work and women’s studies, said the halt to gender procedures for minors was due to pressure from the Trump administration.

"We continue to capitulate to the demands of those unsupported by research and the bullying of the current administration," Kattari said, according to The Michigan Daily. "We have no right to call ourselves the leaders and best, only followers who have bent the knee."

MICHIGAN ADOPTS SEX EDUCATION STANDARDS RECOMMENDING STUDENTS BE TAUGHT GENDER IDENTITY, SEXUAL ORIENTATION

Person holds up a transgender flag during a protest

On its website, Michigan Health defines "gender-affirming care" as "medical, surgical, mental health and other supportive services for transgender, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming patients." (Stefani Reynolds/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Work of interest for Kattari includes looking at "experiences of sexuality in marginalized communities, most notably disabled adults, LGBTQIA2S+ individuals, those practicing non-monogamy, and those practicing kink/leather/BDSM."

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Mary Masson, senior director of public relations at Michigan Medicine said, "On Aug. 25, 2025, University of Michigan Health announced it would discontinue gender affirming hormonal therapies and puberty blocker medications for minors. That is our current position."

Masson added, "We remain committed to comprehensive, multidisciplinary care for our patients — including mental health services and support — to ensure patients and families can make informed decisions that are right for them."

CHICAGO SCHOOLS BLASTED BY PARENTS' RIGHTS WATCHDOG OVER ‘APPALLING’ LGBT AGENDA REVEALED IN UNEARTHED DOCS

Students enter the University of Michigan Union on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017. The Union is closing in the spring and is expected to stay closed for 20 months as part of an $85.2 million renovation project. (Hunter Dyke/The Ann Arbor News via AP)

Students enter the University of Michigan Union on Dec. 5, 2017, in Ann Arbor. (Hunter Dyke/The Ann Arbor News via AP)

She said that the institution recognizes "the gravity and impact of this decision. We have worked closely with and will continuously support the well-being of our patients, their families, and our care teams."

Fox News Digital reached out to the University of Michigan and Kattari for additional comment.

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

