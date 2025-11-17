Chicago schools blasted by parents' rights watchdog over 'appalling' LGBT agenda revealed in unearthed docs

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

EXCLUSIVE: A top parents’ rights advocacy group is sounding the alarm on "woke" LGBT literature being implemented into the curriculum at Chicago Public Schools, one of the largest public school systems in the United States.

The report from Defending Education , released last week, alleges that Chicago Public Schools has been issuing "Pride guidances" to teachers that encourages them to host a "Pride Week," display "Pride flags," and distribute other materials supportive of LGBT agendas in schools.

Additionally, the group says that the guidance includes a goal of every district implementing a "Gender and Sexuality Alliance" club which they have already made significant progress on over the past couple of years.

Defending Education exclusively spoke to Fox News Digital about its concerns over the materials being disseminated to children.

"Chicago Public Schools’ ongoing obsession with wasting classroom time — and district resources — on everything except educating students on core subjects is absolutely appalling," Nicole Neily, founder and president of Defending Education, told Fox News Digital.

"Families expect that their children will learn basic skills like reading, writing, and math that will provide them a path to a better life, a social contract that CPS has clearly broken. District test scores demonstrate that Brandon Johnson and his CTU cronies are failing Chicago families."

One document obtained by Defending Education suggests that teachers are being reminded that state law prohibits them from opting out of "LGBTQ+ inclusive curriculum" and stating that they are required to teach "LGBTQ+ History."

"Pride is more than just a month of celebrations and recognition of the LGBTQ+ community," one of the documents posted by Defending Education says. "It’s a protest and a fight for equality. It’s collaboration and support across other marginalized communities."

A FAQ section in one of the documents asks, "Can I put Pride flags and other LGBTQ+ affirming materials in my classroom?"

The answer from the school system reads, "Yes! We encourage you to do so!"

Fox News Digital reached out to CPS for comment.

Chicago Public Schools found itself in hot water last month when an elementary school teacher was captured on video at a protest mocking the murder of Charlie Kirk by pointing an imaginary gun to her neck in front of Kirk supporters.

The video went viral on social media with many calling for the teacher to be fired.



The district has not publicly condemned the teacher's actions or said anything about her current employment status.