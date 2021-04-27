Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Tulane University invites Hunter Biden as guest speaker for course on 'Media Polarization'

President Biden's son raised eyebrows in recent weeks when asked about his controversial laptop

By Joseph A. Wulfsohn | Fox News
close
Media fawns over Hunter Biden's drug-filled memoirVideo

Media fawns over Hunter Biden's drug-filled memoir

Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo joins 'The Ingraham Angle' for an end of the week edition of 'Friday Follies'

Hunter Biden is set to appear as a guest speaker at Tulane University as part of a 10-week course that is being offered to students in the fall. 

The course, called "Media Polarization and Public Policy Impacts," is described as focusing on "the current state of the media landscape in the United States and how media polarization, fake news and the economics of the new business impact public policymaking in Washington D.C."

A spokesperson for Tulane University confirmed the inclusion of President Biden's son to Fox News. 

GLENN GREENWALD: 'JOURNALISTIC MALPRACTICE' FOR INTERVIEWS TO NOT ASK HUNTER BIDEN ABOUT EMAILS

Hunter Biden has raised eyebrows in recent weeks from the launch of his book tour when asked about the controversial laptop that made headlines in the final weeks of the 2020 presidential election. 

Gutfeld reacts to Hunter Biden's media tourVideo

In a pair of CBS interviews, Biden said the laptop "could" be his and that it "could" have been stolen. In another interview, he falsely claimed that the intelligence community had determined that the reports on the laptop contents by the New York Post were based on "Russian disinformation," which then-ODNI John Ratcliffe flatly denied.

The laptop became the center of a political firestorm in October after the New York Post published bombshell reports based on information from the laptop, fueling allegations of unethical foreign business transactions by Hunter Biden while Joe Biden served as vice president.

However, social media giants and members of the mainstream media went to great lengths to prevent the story from being seen. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It wasn't until after Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election that Hunter Biden disclosed that he was under federal investigation.

Among the other guest speakers for the Tulane course include former White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Deborah Birx, New Yorker columnist Susan Glasser, Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan, New York Times columnist Bret Stephens, CBS' "Face The Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan, CNN correspondent Kylie Atwood, and Fox News political analyst and "The Five" co-host Juan Williams. 

Joseph A. Wulfsohn is a media reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @JosephWulfsohn.