Tulane University invites Hunter Biden as guest speaker for course on 'Media Polarization'

Hunter Biden is set to appear as a guest speaker at Tulane University as part of a 10-week course that is being offered to students in the fall.

The course, called "Media Polarization and Public Policy Impacts," is described as focusing on "the current state of the media landscape in the United States and how media polarization, fake news and the economics of the new business impact public policymaking in Washington D.C."

A spokesperson for Tulane University confirmed the inclusion of President Biden's son to Fox News.

Hunter Biden has raised eyebrows in recent weeks from the launch of his book tour when asked about the controversial laptop that made headlines in the final weeks of the 2020 presidential election.

In a pair of CBS interviews, Biden said the laptop "could" be his and that it "could" have been stolen. In another interview, he falsely claimed that the intelligence community had determined that the reports on the laptop contents by the New York Post were based on "Russian disinformation," which then-ODNI John Ratcliffe flatly denied.

The laptop became the center of a political firestorm in October after the New York Post published bombshell reports based on information from the laptop, fueling allegations of unethical foreign business transactions by Hunter Biden while Joe Biden served as vice president.

However, social media giants and members of the mainstream media went to great lengths to prevent the story from being seen.

It wasn't until after Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election that Hunter Biden disclosed that he was under federal investigation.

Among the other guest speakers for the Tulane course include former White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Deborah Birx, New Yorker columnist Susan Glasser, Washington Post media columnist Margaret Sullivan, New York Times columnist Bret Stephens, CBS' "Face The Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan, CNN correspondent Kylie Atwood, and Fox News political analyst and "The Five" co-host Juan Williams.