Tunnel to Towers CEO lays out ambitious goals for 2026 ahead of Veterans Day

Tunnels to Towers (T2T) CEO Frank Siller touted the more than 17,000 homeless veterans his foundation has helped during his appearance on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday.

The organization has built nearly 2,000 mortgage-free homes for military families and first responders, including smart homes for the critically injured.

Joined by an audience of New York first responders, Siller told the "Fox & Friends" co-hosts that injured veterans and first responders say their overwhelming favorite feature of their smart homes is the bathrooms.

"It's the bathrooms because they can go in there and not have to ask somebody to help," Siller said. "Could you imagine? These are the most independent people in the world. You guys don't want to ask anybody for any help. And so we give them back that independence ... and dignity."

He called taking care of homeless veterans an "enormous undertaking" and admitted the foundation was initially nervous to pursue such a mission because of the resources required, including housing, job placement and other services beyond simply providing shelter.

"I really feel like our foundation wouldn't be who we say we are if we weren't going to do that," Siller said. "And I know God put us on a path, and we just have to follow it. So, I suggest we're gonna do it. We're gonna do it.

"By the end of this year, we'll have 17,500 homeless vets off the street in the last 2½ years ... 17,500! Think about that number. A lot of them are families. A lot of them have children," he added.

Siller estimated that 500 people were on a waiting list for a new home, and he vowed to build more than 100 smart homes in 2026.

"My brother was a firefighter. He was one of 343 firefighters that died [on 9/11]. "Next year, we're gonna deliver 343 mortgage-free homes, almost one every single day for next year, because you all deserve that, because you can make the sacrifice that you make," Siller told the first responders.

