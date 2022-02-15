Tulsi Gabbard: Durham findings shows mainstream media worked 'to undermine democracy'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Democratic Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard said Tuesday that the recent findings from the John Durham investigation into the origins of the Russia probe show that former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the mainstream media worked to "undermine our democracy."

"The Durham investigation has shown that the biggest threat to our democracy is not some foreign country, but rather the Power Elite led by the likes of Hillary Clinton and her co-conspirators in the mainstream media & security states who work to undermine our democracy from within," Gabbard tweeted early Tuesday morning.

Gabbard's comment echoed the sentiment of an earlier tweet in which she said, "Clinton and her warmongers must be held accountable."

Fox News first reported that Special counsel John Durham, who was appointed by former Attorney General William Barr in 2020, filed a motion on Feb. 11 concentrating on possible conflicts of interest connected to Michael Sussman. Sussman, a former Clinton campaign lawyer who was charged with allegedly lying to the FBI, pled not guilty to the charges in September 2021.

The Feb. 11 filing alleged that Clinton's campaign lawyers paid a technology company to get access to Trump Tower servers to create a "narrative" that would link former President Donald Trump to Russia.

Sussman's indictment says he told James Baker, who was the FBI General Counsel at the time, that he was not doing work for "any client" in September 2016. He had allegedly held a meeting where he presented "purported data and 'white papers' that allegedly demonstrated a covert communications channel" between Alfa Bank, which has Russian ties, and the Trump organization, according to previous reporting.

Sussman "assembled and conveyed the allegations to the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including a technology executive (Tech Executive 1) at a U.S.-based internet company (Internet Company 1) and the Clinton campaign," the filing says, according to Fox News.

Durhams findings also allege Sussman "repeatedly" billed the Clinton Campaign for the "work on the Russian Bank-1 allegations."

White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Perrie did not answer questions about the Durham findings during Monday's press conference.

"I can't speak to that report," Jean-Pierre said. "I refer you to the Department of Justice."

