Tulsi Gabbard knocks Biden admin as 'authoritarian' and 'unacceptable'

Former Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard told "Hannity" Friday that Joe Biden's actions must "not go unchecked" and, the Biden administration is furthering the divide among Americans.

TULSI GABBARD: "I think there were so many people across the country, those who voted for Joe Biden, those who did not vote for Joe Biden, who had high hopes that he would carry out his promise, that he would be the president for all Americans, showing respect for those who agreed with him or disagreed with him. And unfortunately, the opposite is true. Not only has he not carried out on that promise, he is literally doing the exact opposite, rapidly carrying our country in the wrong direction, tearing us apart, pouring fuel on the flames of divisiveness. And it just, I mean, it really makes me wonder how we can go through three more years of this and still come out the other end with the possibility of being able to come together again as Americans, as the United States of America.

What I see is people are struggling and you can understand how people are frustrated and even angry at the fact that our government is failing us. And one of the most disturbing things that I see coming out of this administration is how President Joe Biden has his attorney general targeting Americans as domestic terrorists for being, quote unquote anti-authority. And what is so extremely dangerous about this, Sean, is that the President of the United States is the authority here in America. And so if our president is targeting Americans for being quote unquote anti-authority, what they're really saying is you are an enemy of the state if you are against the president or his policies. This is the foundation of authoritarianism, and it's the message that is received by people at home is if you're going to target me for being against your policies as the president, there will be consequences and therefore what are people to do? Shut up. Step back and fall in line. And this is unacceptable in our democracy and must not go unchecked.

