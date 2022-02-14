New York Times reporter deflects from Durham probe developments by refueling Russia collusion narrative

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A journalist from The New York Times attempted to change the subject away from the major developments from the ongoing Durham probe.

A court filing made late Friday by Special Counsel John Durham, who was appointed during the Trump administration to investigate the origins of the Russia probe, revealed that a tech firm coordinated with the Clinton campaign to mine internet data from Trump Tower during the 2016 election and later the White House in order to "establish 'an inference' and 'narrative' tying then-candidate Trump to Russia" and that "In doing so, Tech Executive-1 indicated that he was seeking to please certain 'VIPs,' referring to individuals at Law Firm-1 and the Clinton campaign."

The revelation went viral on Saturday, causing "Durham" to trend on Twitter, but Times investigative reporter Mike McIntire expressed no interest in the special counsel's findings.

"'Durham’ is trending, so here’s a periodic reminder that Trump’s campaign chairman secretly met and shared info with a Russian intelligence agent, presenting what a GOP-led Senate committee called ‘a grave counterintelligence threat,’" McIntire wrote, sharing an excerpt from the Senate Intel Committee report alleging Paul Manafort fed information to Russian intel officer Konstantin Kilimnik in 2016.

Critics mocked McIntire for his deflection efforts.

"They no longer see their mission as journalism but as stopping a revanchist fascist movement from taking over the US (meaning the MAGA wing of the Republican Party). It's a much higher and more exciting calling," Substack journalist Glenn Greenwald reacted.

"I’m far too kind when I say most corporate media exist to protect Democrats/the establishment and advance their agenda. Any person not fighting the propaganda press with everything they have is part of the problem," The Federalist editor-in-chief Mollie Hemingway tweeted.

According to his bio on his Times author page, McIntire "shared the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for reporting on covert Russian interference in the U.S. presidential election" with his investigative team.

Notably, the Times has yet to acknowledge the recent developments from the Durham probe.

McIntire did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The recent Durham probe developments stem from the indictment of former Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussmann, who's been accused of lying to the FBI when claiming he wasn't working on behalf of the Democratic nominee when he approached the DOJ pushing a Russian collusion narrative between Trump Tower and a Kremlin-linked bank.

Sussmann has pleaded not guilty.

Former President Trump reacted to the filing on Saturday evening, saying Durham’s filing "provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia."

The Durham investigation "accelerated," and more people are "cooperating" and coming before the federal grand jury than has previously been reported, a source familiar with the probe told Fox News.

