White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to answer questions about the Durham probe during Monday's press briefing despite new revelations regarding Democratic efforts to link former President Donald Trump to Russia.

"I can't speak to that report," Jean-Pierre told reporters on Monday. "I refer you to the Department of Justice."

CLINTON CAMPAIGN PAID TO 'INFILTRATE' TRUMP TOWER, WHITE HOUSE SERVERS TO LINK TRUMP TO RUSSIA: DURHAM

The exchange comes afters special counsel John Durham released in a filing Saturday alleging that lawyers for the Clinton campaign paid a technology company to infiltrate servers belonging to Trump Tower, and later the White House, in order to establish an "inference" and "narrative" to bring to government agencies linking Trump to Russia.

The court filing alleges that the tech executive used company access to government domain name system data through a pending cybersecurity contract with the government.

"Tech Executive-1 and his associates exploited this arrangement by mining the EOP’s DNS traffic and other data for the purpose of gathering derogatory information about Donald Trump," Duruham's office said in the filing, referring to the White House's Executive Office of the President.

The filing came as part of the probe's prosecution of Michael Sussman, an attorney who worked on behalf of Clinton's 2016 campaign.

Reacting to the revelations Saturday, Trump said the filings provide "indisputable evidence" for "a scandal far greater in scope and magnitude than Watergate."

"Those who were involved in and knew about this spying operation should be subject to criminal prosecution," Trump said. "In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death."

Trump added that "reparations should be paid to those in our country who have been damaged by this."

But Jean-Pierre had no interest in entertaining questions about the probe during the briefing, referring repeated questions about it to the DOJ.

