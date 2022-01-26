Tucker Carlson rips the left's border hypocrisy on 'Fox & Friends': 'This is the behavior of a failed state'

"Tucker Carlson Tonight" host Tucker Carlson joined "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday to highlight the Biden administration's border policy hypocrisy as it weighs sending U.S. troops to Ukraine amid the ongoing crisis at the southern border. Carlson told Ainsley Earhardt, Steve Doocy, and Brian Kilmeade "this is the behavior of a failed state" after Fox News obtained video showing the mass release of migrants into the United States.

BIDEN IMPLEMENTING BORDER CRISIS ON PURPOSE, ‘THEY DOUBLED DOWN’: FORMER SENIOR BORDER OFFICIAL

TUCKER CARLSON: This is the behavior of a failed state. You have no control over your borders. Therefore, you're not really a country in the most basic sense. And if you don't believe it, take a look at the legislation that Nancy Pelosi is pushing right now. She's demanded an early vote on it that describes Ukraine's borders as essential to sovereignty and nationhood. If Ukraine can't control its borders, if people are coming across unauthorized, if undocumented Russians are coming across in caravans into Ukraine, then it's not really a country and the United States needs to step in and stop that. Well, she's actually right. I personally don't care that much about Ukraine because I'm not Ukrainian, I'm American. But if you're going to apply the same standards to this country, what would you call it? You would say we obviously lost a war, we've been invaded, and that's not an attack on the people coming across. Every one of them might be a future Nobel Prize winner. It's an attack on our leaders because this is not the way an actual country maintains its sovereignty. It's how it loses its sovereignty, and they're doing it on purpose. And I don't know why nobody in Congress seems as outraged about this as they do about what's happening in Ukraine. I honestly don't know.

