Biden implementing border crisis on purpose, 'they doubled down': Former senior border official

An anonymous former senior Border Patrol official revealed what he believes are President Biden's true intentions on immigration in an exclusive report by Sara Carter on "Hannity" Tuesday.

"In their view, this is a success," the retired official said. "This is a successful policy decision. I don't think this is by mistake."

"Before, you work under different administrations and they have their feelings and their policies regarding the border. And I've worked under Obama, the Obama administration, and there were some issues. But when those issues were confronted and they were brought up, there was a feeling of, ‘Oops, I got caught. Let me correct. Let me see what I can do this time around.’"

BIDEN ADMIN FORMALLY TERMINATED KEY TRUMP-ERA MIGRATION AGREEMENTS AT HEIGHT OF BORDER CRISIS

"What I'm seeing now [under Biden] is something that I have never seen before … The most concerning thing is that [the border policies are] … being done on purpose, in my view."

Migrant encounters have been increasing in 2021.

In December, encounters reportedly increased by more than 5,000 from 173,620 encounters in November.

Fox News' Bill Melugin reported that on Sunday, "Large numbers of single adult illegal immigrants are being released and transported into the U.S. in Texas via a small, unmarked office in a parking lot."

"We can bring politicians down [to the border], do our what we call a dog-and-pony show … and we show [the politicians] … our processing center and … the border, [and] … the deaths," the former official said. "But nothing is done [under Biden]. It's like they doubled down, and they continue on."

"Biden is destructive — open borders [and] madness is hiding in plain sight," Sean Hannity said.