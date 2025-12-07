Trump takes swipe at Jimmy Kimmel's talent while honoring Kennedy Center recipients in Oval Office

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump once again swiped at late-night host Jimmy Kimmel on Saturday as he honored the Kennedy Center honors recipients in the Oval Office on Saturday.

"I’m sure they’ll give me great reviews, right? You know? They’ll say, 'He was horrible, he was terrible. It was a horrible situation,'" Trump told reporters on Saturday ahead of the Sunday gala, which Trump is set to host. "No, I think we’ll do fine. I’ve watched some of the people that host. Jimmy Kimmel was horrible. Some of these people, if I can’t beat out Jimmy Kimmel in terms of talent, then I don’t think I should be president."

Kimmel's show was briefly suspended by ABC and parent company Disney in September after his remarks suggesting the suspected killer of Charlie Kirk was part of the MAGA crowd, although Kimmel said he was misinterpreted.

According to the Kennedy Center, the Kennedy Center Honors has raised a record $23 million for its 48th annual celebration. It marks the largest fundraising haul in the history of the Honors, which was launched in 1978 as the institution’s highest recognition of lifetime artistic achievement. Among this year's recipients are Sylvester Stallone, Gloria Gaynor and the rock band Kiss.

While Kennedy Center honorees have visited the Oval Office privately in past years, Trump on Saturday hosted the first official, on-camera ceremony recognizing the recipients there, introducing each honoree ahead of Sunday night’s gala.

Kimmel has never officially hosted the Kennedy Center Honors, though he appeared at the honors during a tribute to fellow late-night host David Letterman in 2012. Kimmel has previously hosted the Academy Awards and the Emmys.

The liberal late-night host called out the president during his monologue on Thursday for making him one of the top trending people on Google, joking it was thanks to Trump's constant attention.

"None of this would’ve ever happened without the support of loyal viewers like President Trump, who has done so much this year to raise awareness for our show," he said. Kimmel noted he was ranked third behind musician "d4vd" and rapper Kendrick Lamar, who took the first and second spots, respectively.

Kimmel added, "Thank you, Mr. President, for making me number three in the world."

The late-night host mocked Trump for the attention, noting that the president has repeatedly criticized him on social media this year — calling Kimmel "untalented" and demanding that he be taken off the air.

Fox News' Gabriel Hays and Ashley Hume contributed to this report.