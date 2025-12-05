Jimmy Kimmel taunts ‘loyal viewer’ Trump for making him one of Google’s top trending people

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel thanked President Donald Trump on Thursday night for making him one of the top trending people on Google.

During his latest monologue on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," the comedian noted he was Google’s third most trending person and joked that he had Trump to thank.

"None of this would’ve ever happened without the support of loyal viewers like President Trump, who has done so much this year to raise awareness for our show," the anti-Trump comedian said.

JIMMY KIMMEL SAYS CHRISTIANITY HAS BEEN 'CO-OPTED AND PERVERTED' WHILE CRITICIZING TRUMP IMMIGRATION POLICY

Google published its list of the most searched topics for 2025 on Thursday. In the category of most searched people worldwide, Kimmel ranked third, behind musician "d4vd" and rapper Kendrick Lamar, who took the first and second spots, respectively.

Kimmel beat out both conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s suspected assassin, Tyler Robinson, and Pope Leo XIV on the list.

Mentioning his ranking, Kimmel joked, "I’m not sure if it’s an honor, because number one was a singer named David who spells his name with a '4’ instead of an 'a,' who is a suspect in a murder, which I guess got him bumped up. Number two is Kendrick Lamar, who murdered Drake this year at halftime of the Super Bowl. And then it’s me, even though I haven’t been involved in any murders!"

Kimmel added, "Thank you, Mr. President, for making me number three in the world."

The late-night host mocked Trump for the attention, noting that the president has repeatedly criticized him on social media this year — calling Kimmel "untalented" and demanding that he be taken off the air.

LEAVITT DOESN'T MINCE WORDS AHEAD OF MAMDANI-TRUMP MEETING: 'COMMUNIST COMING TO THE WHITE HOUSE'

Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social last month, "Why does ABC Fake News keep Jimmy Kimmel, a man with NO TALENT and VERY POOR TELEVISION RATINGS, on the air? Why do the TV Syndicates put up with it? Also, totally biased coverage. Get the bum off the air!!!"

Kimmel responded on air: "How about this: I’ll go when you go, OK? We’ll be a team. Let’s ride off into the sunset together like Butch Cassidy and the Suntan Kid."

The comedian also made a crack about Trump watching his show.

"He posted this at 12:49 a.m., eleven minutes after the show ended on the East Coast, which is nice. He watches us live," Kimmel said. "Hi, Mr. President! How are you? Thanks for watching us on TV instead of on YouTube — it’s viewers like you who keep us on the air, ironically."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Kimmel drew sharp criticism from Trump and conservatives in September after implying that Robinson, the alleged killer of Charlie Kirk, was a Trump supporter — even though authorities at the time described the suspect as a liberal.

Following pressure from local ABC-affiliate stations, Disney and ABC suspended Kimmel’s show for several days following the backlash he received for the comments about Robinson.

The move prompted backlash among liberals, many of whom argued that Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr pressured ABC to suspend Kimmel because he mentioned there were potential "avenues" the FCC could pursue to hold ABC accountable during a conservative radio interview at the time.