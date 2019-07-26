Trump tells North Korean defector he'll bring up Christian persecution in talks with Hermit Kingdom

President Trump told a North Korean defector he would bring up religious persecution in his ongoing talks with the Communist regime, which outlaws Christianity.

After Trump became the first sitting president to step foot in North Korea last month, many human rights groups have advocated for future talks to include human rights abuses committed by dictator Kim Jong Un, something absent from previous talks.

WORSHIP LEADER PENNED THESE LYRICS FOR NORTH KOREA IN EXACT SPOT TRUMP WALKED ON

Ilyong Ju, a Christian from The Hermit Kingdom who was one of 27 survivors of religious persecution invited to the Oval Office at the White House to meet with Trump during last week's Ministerial to Advance Religious Freedom, shared his family's story.

"My aunt, all of my aunt's family...are in political prison camp now...just because my aunt's father-in-law was a Christian," Ju, a Liberty in North Korea (LiNK) Advocacy Fellow, shared, "and my cousin's whole family were executed because of their sharing gospel."

NORTH KOREA PRISON CAMP SURVIVOR: 'AM I A CHRISTIAN? YES. I LOVE JESUS. BUT I DENY IT'

Trump shook his head and mouthed what appeared to be "awful."

"But even though the persecution of Kim Jong Un, the North Korean citizens, they...want gospel and they are worshipping in underground churches right now, and even a few weeks ago we have a message from North Korean underground churches and they sent a photo of the wood. Three of them are gathered there and they were praying for South Korea," Ju said.

WAS TRUMP-KIM SUMMIT GOOD FOR NORTH KOREA'S PERSECUTED CHRISTIANS? EXPERTS WEIGH IN

"So those kind of things are happening in North Korea," Ju concluded.

"I’m understanding exactly what you’re saying," Trump said. "I’ll bring it up."

Ju responded: "Yes, please."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ilyong Ju talks with President Trump from 14:44 to 15:48 in the White House video below.