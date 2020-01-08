Liz Cheney: Trump 'turned around' Obama administration's appeasement of Iran

The world has lost patience with the Iranian regime, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., said Wednesday.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade, Cheney said that since the Obama administration the Iranians have "believed that they can operate with impunity."

"And, I think [that's] following on what we saw in the Obama administration where the Obama administration actually paid the Iranians -- paid them in U.S. taxpayer dollars -- tried to appease them," she said.

"[Former Secretary of State] John Kerry traveled the world acting as if he were the head of the Chamber of Commerce trying to get people to invest in Iran," she remarked.

IRAN'S SUPREME LEADER CALLS MISSILE STRIKE AT BASES A 'SLAP IN THE FACE,' WARNS IT'S NOT ENOUGH

However, according to Cheney, President Trump has "completely turned that around" with the implementation of harsh economic sanctions and his maximum pressure campaign.

"I think they understand we are serious. And, I think that the president was absolutely right in taking the action that he took against Qassem Soleimani," she said.

On Tuesday, Iran fired as many as 15 ballistic missiles into Iraq -- targeting the Ain al-Asad Air Base, which houses U.S. troops.

The attack came after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei promised retaliation for a U.S. drone strike that killed Iranian Quds Force Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week.

TRUMP TO MAKE STATEMENT ON IRANIAN MISSILE STRIKES, ASSURES NATION 'ALL IS WELL'

“All is well!” the president assured in a tweet later Tuesday night. “Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far!”

President Trump is expected to make a statement Wednesday morning.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"Look, I think it's very important for everybody to recognize what's gone on here. What is going on is that the world has lost patience with the Iran mullahs," Cheney added.

"America has certainly lost patience. The Iranian people have lost patience with the regime," she continued. "The Iranian regime is clearly desperate. They have got, you know, hundreds of thousands of their citizens in the street protesting.

"And, if the Iranians think that they can lash out in an attempt to somehow get from under those sanctions, that is a grave miscalculation on their part," she concluded.

Fox News' Brooke Singman and Frank Miles contributed to this report.