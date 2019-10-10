Andy Biggs calls impeachment inquiry process a 'miscarriage of justice'

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., ripped the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry process and demanded House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., recuse himself.

Biggs called the proceedings one-sided in favor of Democrats and anti-Trump lawmakers, telling Neil Cavuto on "Your World" he would like Schiff to be replaced as the de facto leader of the proceedings.

"What we're seeing here is an absolute miscarriage of justice and miscarriage of process that demeans the body," he said.

"Nancy Pelosi has got to, at some point, recognize that this is going to be judged by the American people, and if it looks like a kangaroo court... she knows there is going to be political fallout from that."

Biggs -- who took over the Freedom Caucus from Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., earlier this month, claimed Schiff has exposed himself as "not a fair arbiter."

He said in order to have a fair impeachment inquiry, if there has to be one, it should be run by House lawmakers who are not "biased" as much as Schiff.

That list, he said, should also not include frequent Trump critics Reps. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., or Maxine Waters, D-Calif.

Biggs' movement to have Schiff recused from the impeachment proceedings is also not being coordinated in any way, but instead has been an organic response from Republicans upset with the process, the Arizona Republican told Cavuto.

"We're going forward with this because this is the right thing to do," he said, adding there is a "requirement" to follow House precedent set during past impeachment inquiries.

Former Presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton were both impeached by the House. Ex-President Richard Nixon resigned before the House had the opportunity to formally impeach.

In a recent interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham, the top Republican in the House elaborated on the GOP's criticisms of Schiff.

"The lies and deceit of Adam Schiff. He is now as you know a fact witness," Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said.

"Nowhere in our justice system allows a fact witness to be the prosecutor. He needs to recuse himself today and the Speaker needs to remove him as the chairman of one of the most sensitive committees that we have, the Intel committee."