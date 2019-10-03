Rep. McCarthy: Remove Schiff from Intel Committee due to 'lies and deceit'

This is a rush transcript from "The Ingraham Angle" October 3, 2019. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

LAURA INGRAHAM, HOST: Hannity, awesome show with Rudy and Don Junior and we're unraveling it bit by bit. We pick it up where you left off. I'm Laura Ingraham and this is “The Ingraham Angle” with a hot show from New York City tonight.

The tables have turned. We learned today that the Adam Schiff, well, that character, well, he knew about the whistleblower accusation days before it was made public. House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy is firing back tonight explaining his stunning move to censure the House Intel Chair.

And tonight the media really wants to give Hunter Biden a break but have they ever afforded the Trump kids the same courtesy? Eric Trump is here exclusively on this remarkable hypocrisy and Raymond Arroyo breaks down the stark stylistic differences between the powerful Trump and the bumbling Pelosi. It is hilarious.

He will also expose Hollywood's pathetic entry into the impeachment fight but first, agents of instability. That's the focus of tonight's “Angle.”

The Democrats and their media brethren are nothing if not consistent. In the age of Trump, they've gotten really good at staying on the same page, reading from the same script in their efforts to take down the President. Their slanderous accusations that he's intolerant, that he colluded with a foreign power are examples of what psychiatrists call self-projection.

They are the ones included with the foreign actors in 2016. They're the ones who are intolerant. I mean they vilify Trump, his staff. They drive him out of restaurants. They called Trump voters deplorable, even despicable as we heard the other day.

And the same self-projection is involved with this line of attack.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: He is - he's unhinged.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: A cornered and desperate President--

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He's so unstable. He's so volatile. Has a decision making process that is so quixotic that he might order a nuclear weapon strike.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: He's making at least one thing clear. If he's going down, he's taking the country with him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I got to love that one. This is really good stuff. the Democrats hype a bogus Russia investigation for more than two years, waste upwards of $30 million in taxpayer money and then they claim Trump is destabilizing America?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT: They've been trying to impeach me from the day I got elected. I've been going through this for three years. They've been trying to impeach me from the day I got elected and you know what? They failed.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And remember those relentless and unsubstantiated ongoing attacks on Brett Kavanaugh. They're also destabilizing and purposely so. Activists on the Left, they wanted Trump Supreme court justice to be so reputationally damaged that he would either cower and become a big liberal or that the legitimacy of the entire court would be called into question.

How so? Well, court decisions that he's involved in that he rules on, if they don't like the result, hey, the result doesn't count, the rulings are invalid. Get it? And now with their absurd impeachment inquiry, the Trump resistance in Congress is having perhaps the most dangerous destabilizing effect on the country yet.

Nothing is getting done.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: 99 percent of Nancy Pelosi's time is spent on this. She should worry about lowering the price of drugs, about creating border security, about infrastructure. She should worry about the USMCA. She's not doing it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Absolutely right. That USMCA, the replacement of NAFTA, it was the product of a painstaking yearlong negotiation, OK? It's supported by Canada, by Mexico, by our farmers, even our unions. It has been frozen in place by Democrats. Ditto for infrastructure, legislation to lower drug prices and a lot more.

It's resistance, all right? It's resistance against giving Trump a win on anything. And of course, Nancy always wanting to spend a good yarn, tried to claim somehow that the President himself is blocking his own initiative.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NANCY PELOSI, SPEAKER, HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES: He's trying to divert attention from that to where he's standing in the way of legislation. I can’t do it. It's up to him. He doesn't want the U. S. Mexico Canada free trade agreement. So do we and we're close. We're on the path to yes.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Oh, she's starting to feel it, right? Feeling the heat of that do nothing Congress brand that the Trump gave her. While the Democrat caused gridlock is hurting our economy. Don't let anyone tell you any different. It's hurting our farmers and it may be hurting our confidence.

But perhaps the most poisonous and destabilizing effect of their new impeachment obsession is the harm that it does to the President's ability to conduct foreign policy. It's already weighing on Trump when he goes in to meet foreign leaders.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: And I'm walking into the United Nations, going to meet with the biggest leaders in the world and I hear about the word impeachment.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Experts are saying that this affects our position vis a vis North Korea too.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: This message is I am calling the shots now you know and I think he feels that President Trump is weakened especially with the Ukraine whistleblower affair and they do believe that Trump needs a foreign affairs victory.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And some are concerned that impeachment talk is negatively affecting our trade negotiations with China.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I hope he can get a trade agreement passed. I think it's going to be very, very difficult. China's going to look at the President and the prospects of an impeachment and think that he's going to be greatly weakened and won't have the ability to press through.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: And our allies and our adversaries, they can't any longer trust that their calls with Trump won't get into Congress' hands or leaked like what happened in 2017 with the President's calls with Mexico and Australia and now of course in the Ukraine.

But the two countries who are really gleeful about impeachment, Russia and China. Democrats are currently strengthening the hands of our enemies with this nonsense. And the markets, well, they don't like all this political instability either. I mean who can blame them? The DOW is up a stunning 15 percent through September but it's dropped 800 points over the past two days.

Trade snags and impeachment combine causing huge anxiety. But Democrats love this scenario. It's fine if Americans like you suffer as long as it's hurting Trump. The questions though for Americans are, are you going to let this happen? Are you going to reward Democrats destabilization efforts? Are you going to let Pelosi and her squad to destroy this Trump era of prosperity?

I think Democrats as usual are kind of overplaying their hand here. And I think Americans see it. They want things to calm down. And the RNC clearly sees an opening with the launch of this new ad.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PELOSI: I just don't even know why there aren't uprisings all over the country and maybe there will be.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We will bring the fire truck.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Trump is as destructive a person in this century as Hitler, Stalin and were in the last century.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I'm concerned that if we don't impeach this President, he will get re-elected.

PELOSI: I and the House of Representatives are moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: I want to be really clear tonight as angry as the Democrats are at Trump right now and they've been angry at him. They haven't seen the people's theory yet. Wait until they feel the reaction of Trump voter should they try to impeach him. And that's “The Angle.”

Speaking of agents of instability, Adam Schiff has had a rough day himself. Earlier today House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy signed off on a resolution to censure the House Intel Chairman citing his recent behavior.

Now if that wasn't bad enough, we later found out that Schiff has been lying this entire time about when he first knew of the deep state whistleblower. First, here's what he said just two weeks ago.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. ADAM SCHIFF, D-CALIF.: We have not spoken directly with the whistleblower. We would like to know but I'm sure whistleblower has concerns that he has not been advised as the law requires by the Inspector General or the Director of National Intelligence just as to how he is to communicate with Congress.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: But the New York times reported hours ago House Intel Chairman got early account of whistleblower's accusations days before a complaint was filed with the I. G. Joining me now is House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy. All right Congressman, I just have to say, I wasn't surprised by this at all.

But it seems like your censure resolution was well founded. What's your reaction to the latest news New York Times broke.

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY, R-CALIF.: Well, if you watched, the Democrats are trying to discredit democracy. This is a simple exactly what it is and we should go further than censure. He should be removed from the Chairmanship of the Intel committee and one person makes that decision. The speaker of the House.

I requested that in March because let's walk through this. Two years ago he lied to the American public where he said he had proof and evidence beyond circumstantial and carried us through this nightmare for the last two years he. Then he met with Michael Cohen's staff what three times, more than ten hours.

He met with Glenn Simpson with Fusion GPS and now he met with this whistleblower and lied to the American public. Every time they have attempted a coup, there's been one common denominator. The lies and deceit of Adam Schiff. He is now as you know a fact witness.

And nowhere in our justice system allows a fact witness to be the prosecutor. He needs to recuse himself today and the Speaker needs to remove him as the Chairman of one of the most sensitive committees that we have, the Intel committee.

INGRAHAM: She's not going to do that. Congressman, she's not going to do that. They are doing the dog and pony show today about how well we want to work with the President on USMCA and well, of course but we're going to stand with the founders in the constitution.

She was trying to play this big game as I talked about on THE ANGLE but we'll work with them but we're standing up for the founding principles of this country. She's not going to move old Schiff from anything.

MCCARTHY: You know what she's also doing. She's not carrying it out in a fair process. Every time that we've gone through an impeachment, we've had an impeachment inquiry vote on the floor of the House. Why do you have that? Because it sets up the rules and it also empowers the minority to also have subpoena rights.

Think about if you went before trial but you couldn't call any witnesses. This is exactly what she's working through and you're supposed to go through the Judiciary Committee. No, where does she go? To Adam Schiff, the individual who has continued to lie. He lied on MSNBC. He lied last Sunday when he was asked, does he know who the whistleblower is. He lied when he didn't tell the Intel committee when he had two opportunities, when he had already met.

This sounds a lot like the Kavanaugh situation, the same situation is building of exactly what they're doing here. This just shows this is all political.

INGRAHAM: His lawyer Mark Zaid who's represented Schumer and Hillary by the way. He put out a statement today. Whistleblower statement today saying, there was no contact between the legal team and Congress until nearly a month after the whistleblower complaint was submitted to the Intel communities I.G.

I can unequivocally state that neither any member of the legal team nor the whistleblower has ever met or spoken with Congressman Schiff about this matter.

Well what we find out on the New York Times is a staffer of Schiff Congressman, acted as the intermediary. Now why would this need to go to Schiff via a staffer before it became a matter of public record? Why?

MCCARTHY: I think this Adam Schiff needs to tell us what did he know? When did he know it and how many times did he lie to us is in the process and you're going to tell me this staffer never told the Chairman who he was, didn't advise in the process and Schiff didn't advise the staffer on the direction.

Because what did they tell this whistleblower? Where to go to get an attorney? Much like the person who came forward against Kavanaugh, the exact same pattern we have found before. Remember what they wanted to do on the day the President was being sworn into office was the first day that the Democrats talked about impeachment in print.

They voted on it three times. Twice they voted on impeaching this President before one word ever came out from the Mueller report. This has been political for day one and Adam Schiff has proven from this point here, he has no credibility. He has no credibility to be a Chairman and he has no right to be the prosecutor in this case.

INGRAHAM: Congressman, are you concerned as I laid out in “The Angle” that this impeachment obsession, it's an obsession is having you know, a destabilizing effect on our domestic policy and maybe in ways that we don't even know yet, our foreign policy. We have big issues with North Korea, big issues with China.

I mean this is not exactly sending to the world the message of all is copasetic, yes, it's a Presidential election but we're a strong country. This is in my view sending a terrible signal to the rest of the world.

MCCARTHY: This is sending a terrible single, breaking the fabric of American democracy itself is what they're trying to discredit. Remember when they call this out. The Speaker did not wait to have any facts. She had her press conference at the moment that all world leaders were sitting in New York at a UN conference where the President was going to meet with other leaders.

Think for a moment when you think about foreign policy. What other foreign leaders going to feel comfortable talking with the President of the United States.

INGRAHAM: No, they are not, they're not. Would you?

MCCARTHY: They're not. No, they're putting our foreign policy and America in jeopardy.

INGRAHAM: But they want more Congressman. Congressman, be aware and I'm sure you are. They want more transcripts. They're not stopping at this transcript. They want more transcripts of more meetings of more conversations and I certainly hope the White House counsel's office and main justice whoever's doing this, that not happening again.

Because this is a terrible precedent that was set, necessary perhaps in this case but a terrible precedent.

MCCARTHY: We should never allow another one to go forward for the sheer national security of this country.

INGRAHAM: total scam.

MCCARTHY: But this is a scam of what they're moving forward. They should end this coup, the second one they've done because the common denominator is the lies of Adam Schiff.

INGRAHAM: Mr. Minority leader, thank you so much for being here tonight. We really appreciate it.

MCCARTHY: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: All right, I have a question. Are Democrats even really even holding a true impeachment? Joining me now is someone who knows a lot about how the process works and what would happen in the Senate. Ken Starr, former Whitewater independent counsel. Of course former federal appellate court judge as well.

Ken, explain for the folks at home how this might be a big Democrat bluff.

KEN STARR, FORMER INDEPENDENT COUNSEL: Because we don't have as the minority leader said a vote on impeachment so what we have is an unprecedented proceeding that the Speaker has launched and not only is there no precedent, I think it flies in the teeth, Laura, of the language of the constitution itself.

When she invokes the constitution, the constitution says the House of Representatives, not the Speaker has the sole power, sole power, that's the language of the constitution itself. She, I think has no authority whatsoever. She's asserted it, she's assumed it but she has no authority whatsoever to launch impeachment.

There needs to be under our precedent, 62 times over our history to involving a President, a floor vote just as Mr. McCarthy said. Absolutely right. It's not just a process.

INGRAHAM: Oh, she blew that off today, Ken. She blew that off. She's like, oh, we don't need to do that interview in her little press availability today. She kind of just batted away concerns about having to take any you know, make a formal resolution.

So I - it's like they want to have it but they kind of don't want to have it. It's very curious. It's almost like she's waiting for the polls to catch up to the impeachment but we got to move on other issues because I couldn't agree with you more and how they're handling and I think it's a big tell on what what's going on here. They have this meeting Ken yesterday, I think with that White House aides and some conservatives in town and some aides on Capitol Hill, some Republican aides and Paul Teller who is an aide to the White House office of legislative affairs told the group according to The New York Times that he believes Mr. Trump would want to see McConnell bringing an impeachment vote to the Senate floor.

Where Mr Trump would be acquitted rather then moved to simply dismiss the charges.

Now what do you think about that first of all, would that be wise of the President to want to this to get to the Senate and actually put on evidence and so forth to clear his name? Is that wise or would you say out otherwise?

STARR: Well, it's gutsy. If you can dismiss a case, go get it dismissed but I think what the President is now saying by virtue of this and this is breaking news is I have nothing to hide so bring it on. It's sort of I am entitled to a trial, that's the use - the term used in the constitution. I want my trial and sometimes you hear defendants saying that.

I want to be able to get before the jury and this of course will be the 100 senators and to tell my side of the story. Once again President Trump marches to the beat of his own drummer and he's a courageous guy and so he's essentially saying, bring it on.

INGRAHAM: Does the case actually have to go to the Senate? I mean, does Pelosi have to bring it to the Senate under the constitution or can she basically say, OK, we impeached him. Now we're going to the campaign.

STARR: No, under the constitution if articles of impeachment are voted on by the House by a majority if it passes, it must go.

INGRAHAM: OK, that's what--

STARR: It must go. Two--

INGRAHAM: Yes, there's no - there's no ability to just like you know, put her cards away and say let's move on. It doesn't work that way?

STARR: Right and that's why I've said more than once a day that this is in essence shaping up to be a parliamentary form of a no confidence vote because the Democrats know given what we know, the impeachment is doomed to fail on the floor of the Senate not just because Republicans are in control but because the founders required the super majority, two-thirds vote.

INGRAHAM: Ken, we were saying earlier there's been a big effort to smear and smash people associated with the President. They did it with Kavanaugh, staff members, harassing them at restaurants, this is been of wrecking ball against just regular order in Washington, mostly at the hands of the Democrats.

But now we have an effort to smear the Vice President as well as Trump. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: If Pence was part of this, how can he survive his President when Trump goes.

SEN. KAMALA HARRIS, D-CALIF., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Yes, you're raising a very important point which is that the Vice President has a lot to answer to and he also should be brought before the United States Congress to speak about what exactly was his involvement.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: OK, so Ken, liberal fantasy land they knock out Trump. They somehow knockout Pence, it's like a 1-2 thing and then Pelosi becomes--

STARR: The President of the United States. So no, this - this nightmare scenario that's being conjured up is so devoid from what we know of the facts. When you take the transcript and that's all we have right of interest which is the conversation with the Ukrainian President.

I don't think the President was wise in some of the things he said but my word, there's no crime, there was no quid pro quo, there clearly is no impeachable offense.

INGRAHAM: Yes, I'm glad he's standing up for the U.S. not carrying the full load for all these foreign outlays of money. I love the fact that he pushed for Europe to give more money. Ken, thanks so much. Great to see it tonight and coming up, have you noticed a difference in tone between the coverage of Hunter Biden and the Trump kids.

Eric Trump is here exclusively in moments to highlight the rank hypocrisy and more.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: I talked to my son. I've - we've - we've communicated. He lives out in California. We communicated a couple of times but look, there is zero-zero-zero-zero evidence of any assertion being made. I'm not going to go in and out. Nobody has ever asserted that I did anything wrong except he and what's that's fellow's name? Rudy hoody, whatever Giuliani.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Wow, well, that was Biden obviously today sticking by his story. There was nothing nefarious at all about his son Hunter's business in Ukraine but Ukraine isn't the only one country that young Hunter attempted to exploit. A reporter who was with the Bidens in China six years ago now kind of realize that something was perhaps amiss.

NBC national politics reporter Josh Liederman writing today, "Throughout the week long trip Hunter Biden seem to duck in and out. Sometimes joining his father at events and red carpet arrival ceremonies and other times following his own itinerary."

We now know those side trips included meetings with Chinese billionaires ahead of announcing a new fund on whose board he would ultimately serve. Here now to respond is President Trump's son Eric Trump. All right, Eric, what would happen if you were on a trip like that?

ERIC TRUMP, PRESIDENT TRUMP'S SON: Are you kidding me? The double standard of hypocrisy here is incredible. I spent half my life raising money for you know dying children--

INGRAHAM: I was just going to say--

ERIC TRUMP: And I get viciously attacked for it. Here you got a kid who got kicked out of a navy for drug use, gets caught multiple times with drug paraphernalia. I mean how many scandals you have and then you have the Ukraine, the $50,000 a month. He didn't speak the language. He didn't know anything about the industry he was in. He didn't have any discernible duties and he's getting paid $50,000 a month.

And then he gets a billion five from China. Laura, it's insane and by the way and the entire media turns a blind eye. Why aren't they camping outside his house? They'd be camping outside mine. You better believe you have everybody in the media camping outside my apartment and you know what?

He's nowhere to be found and they're not even trying. I mean--

INGRAHAM: What the media are doing and I knew they would do this with Hunter Biden. They're basically saying well, anyone criticizing Hunter, should also be criticizing the Trump kids. This is Chris Lu on MSNBC. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS LU, FMR UNITED STATES DEPUTY SECRETARY OF LABOR: This is a little ironic. I mean, every story that mentions Hunter Biden, you could simply just substitute Donald Trump Junior, Eric Trump, Erica, Ivanka Trump, Mar- a-Lago, Trump hotel. And so the idea that this President will try to make hay out of political scandals against his opponent is pretty laughable at this point.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ERIC TRUMP: The guy's absolute clown. We gave up our entire business so my father could run for President. He dumped hundreds of millions of dollars of his own money into his excursion. He doesn't take salaries. We don't do anything overseas anymore. We gave up. We didn't have to.

INGRAHAM: You have your golf course.

ERIC TRUMP: We did that all voluntarily. We're not - we're not doing any new deals overseas. We gave up our entire business and all growth of our business so that my father while my father was in the office. You know what the sacrifice he made? He was flying over to China. He was getting $1.5 billion. It was all pay for play.

They made no sacrifice. They enriched themselves off of politics. Quite frankly we're probably the only people in American history they did the exact opposite.

INGRAHAM: And Eric, I want to read another part of this NBC reporter's article today back at Hunter. "What wasn't known then was that he's accompanied his father to China, Hunter Biden was forming a Chinese private equity fund that associates said at the time was planning to raise big money including from China. Hunter Biden has acknowledged meeting with Jonathan Li, a Chinese banker and his partner in the fund during that trip. The Chinese business license that brought the new fund into existence was issued by Shanghai authorities 10 days after the trip with hunter Biden then a member of the board."

Well, this is remarkable. It wasn't reported at the time. We got reporters on the trip. Hi Hunter. How you doing? These are not commentators. These are reporters and they're saying oh there's no there.

ERIC TRUMP: But wait, you don't think if I was on a trip, you don't think you would have 12 reporters following me everywhere I went. You know, they - I mean, the problem is they turn - that's how crooked the media is. They'd turn a total blind eye to this whole thing and Laura, we know the top investors in the world. We are in the business world.

If they go over to China, they can't pull $0.3 out of China. China won't give them any money but yet the young son of the Vice President can go over there and pull $1.5 billion out of it without speaking the language, without knowing--

INGRAHAM: How is this affecting your family? This impeachment mania, sickness, obsession on a day to day basis? How is it affecting you, your family, your dad?

ERIC TRUMP: Well, listen, we've been through this merry go round so many times. At this point, you almost have to shrug and you know see for what it is. The system is incredibly corrupt. You see - you see with Schiff. Look what he tried to do in the Russia investigation. Well, I have lots of information which I'm going to bring forward and the whole thing ends up being a dud, right?

He's doing the exact same thing now. You could tell that they orchestrated this entire thing because Adam Schiff saw the whistleblower report before it's published. You know, you have kids who are going to a mall, may steal a pack of gum and they go to jail. When is somebody going to go to jail you know, in politics?

When is one of these Democrats--

INGRAHAM: Do you have faith in Bill Barr? Bill Barr is a professional. John Durham--

ERIC TRUMP: I think Bill Barr is doing a great job but the amount of time these people waste and the amount of money they waste and the amount of subpoenas they launch--

INGRAHAM: The amount of time your father has to spend even dealing with that versus all the big problems facing this country, that's what people who don't really focus on this day to day say. Like don't we have other? We have other really big issues facing the country, really huge issues, opioid, drug, fentanyl from China and your dad's having to deal with these bozos in the media who are blowing you know, this all out of proportion.

ERIC TRUMP: When is somebody going to quantify the cost of that? Well, you quantify of the Russia investigation meaning as it pertains to Mueller is $45 million. But how about all the lives they've ruined and how about all the lawyers involved? And how much time wasted and the media resources wasted?

INGRAHAM: I have a question, do you ever say to your dad, dad -- I know, this is like getting into family -- day, don't swing at every pitch. You don't need to respond. Or do you not, you don't even bother to say? Because a lot of people say they are so pathetic, he should just let them fall on their own swords. They are so obviously political with impeachment, and maybe he reacts too much?

TRUMP: This is exactly what this country needed. They needed the greatest fighter of all time. And by the way, I've always known my father to be the best fighter, and that's what he is. And he'll attack, and he'll attack. And he's going to win. And Laura, I say this all the time, we are going to win again. The fundraising numbers are incredible, the economy is incredible. He is doing a great job. Americans are really, really smart. They see through BS better than anybody.

INGRAHAM: I think people don't live this every day, but if the market starts cratering, who gets the blame on this?

ERIC TRUMP: You know what, they shouldn't be pushing a nonsense impeachment narrative. They really shouldn't. They should be going out there and doing all the things that can actually help this country, and they have the power to do that.

INGRAHAM: Eric, great to see you tonight, thanks so much for coming in.

And in moments, who is winning the battle of style in this impeachment battle, Pelosi or Trump? Come on, you know the answer to that.

And Robert De Niro, what has happened to his language? Arroyo is here next. Don't go away.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: It's time for our "Seen and Unseen" segment where we expose the big cultural stories of the day. The impeachment style battle, plus "SNL" and a legendary actor go all in for pushing the president out. Joining us with all the details, Raymond Arroyo, FOX News contributor. All right, Raymond, in all the impeachment drama, and it is drama in three acts, you saw something else today that could affect the outcome. What is it?

ARROYO: You know I always look, Laura, for the pop culture play, how this is being received by everyday Americans. So I wanted to compare the style, not the substance, of what Nancy Pelosi and the president said today. Speaker Pelosi started by noting the historicity of this day.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. NANCY PELOSI, D-CALIF., HOUSE SPEAKER: We are also here today on the one-year anniversary of the Khashoggi -- since Khashoggi was killed, such a very sad thing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: That's not the only sad thing. This impeachment battle, Laura, is first and foremost a political communications tussle. In between lost words and missing trains of thought, Pelosi sought to align her cause with that of the Founding Fathers.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PELOSI: Not that we place ourselves in the category of greatness of our Founders, but we do place ourselves in a time of urgency, on the threat to the Constitution, a system of checks and balances, that is being made.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: It's wandering, Laura. It's unfocused.

INGRAHAM: What is this?

ARROYO: You can imagine how Americans are receiving this, though. She is not helping her cause. Even if she had a great argument, she's delivering it in such a bizarre way.

INGRAHAM: Do we really think she is sitting around reading federalist 18?

ARROYO: De Tocqueville.

INGRAHAM: De Tocqueville. She is not doing any of that.

ARROYO: OK.

INGRAHAM: But what about when she paused? It was very, the horrific murder of Khashoggi, and she kind of -- that was an odd.

ARROYO: It was a bizarre moment.

INGRAHAM: That was a weird turn there.

ARROYO: Yes.

INGRAHAM: All right, here is the president from the Oval Office today.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Is the whistleblower immediately illegitimate if they are reporting misconduct --

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT: When a whistleblower -- OK, are you ready? I heard the whistleblower's report from you people. This country has to find out who that person was, because that person is a spy in my opinion. Are you ready?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: I have to note something here, Laura.

INGRAHAM: He is saying the leaker is a spy, not the whistleblower.

ARROYO: Right, but he is all in this thing, and he uses a tactic. Watch it repeated, where he goes, you ready? And then he drops the line.

INGRAHAM: Or he goes like this, or he makes you stop.

ARROYO: Are you ready? I'm going to give it to you now. It's a tactic. I want to go back to Pelosi. Watch the contrast and communications here.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PELOSI: It's very sad, I don't see impeachment as a unifying thing for our country. I weighed those equities hard and long until I had the president's admission that he did what he did.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: He did what he did? What did he do? And it's sad.

INGRAHAM: He did what he did, and it's unifying, it's not unifying. Then she does that weird thing with her mouth.

ARROYO: The dentures, they realign.

INGRAHAM: It's a reset.

ARROYO: Watch how Trump channels passion for maximum effect.

INGRAHAM: I love this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Biden and his son are stone cold crooked, and you know it. His son walks out with millions of dollars, the kid knows nothing. You know it, and so do we.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: He had the same approach in the Oval Office. He was emphatic about this, he's indignant over it. It matters to him. He looks like he is in the game. Pelosi looks like she is trying to convince the faculty lounge to add a smoke room.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: Adam, Adam, can you help me here.

ARROYO: And quote things.

INGRAHAM: Now, the pop-culture shapes the opinions of many Americans when it comes to these hot political topics. This week "SNL" opened their 45th season with a desperate president facing impeachment. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Give me Rudy Giuliani on the phone.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Hi, Mr. Trump, what's new?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: What do you mean what's new, Rudy? I'm being impeached.

I got another call. OK. Who's this?

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It's Attorney General Barr. Stay calm, Mr. President. I know things look bad right now, but I've got our top guy on this.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Good. Let's get him on the phone, too.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Hello.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: None of this is working, Laura, it's not working. And the ratings have proven, 30 percent drop in the demo, 15 percent from year to year on "SNL" for that opening.

INGRAHAM: Raymond is a really good impressionist, and you can do a great Rudy Giuliani.

ARROYO: That Kate McKinnon was embarrassing.

INGRAHAM: That was a bomb from beginning to end.

ARROYO: If you're going to do Rudy Giuliani -- Laura, we're going to -- we're suing everyone. The lawsuits are going to stop --

INGRAHAM: "SNL" has got to get Raymond!

ARROYO: Including you, Laura. I'm going to start with you and the hoop earrings.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: Raymond, he is never going to come on again.

Raymond, before we go, our old pal Bob De Niro, we're very close, took aim at us over the past weekend. You're going to remember we took him on for cursing out the president at the Tony Awards, but even before that in January of 2018.

ARROYO: I remember.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ROBERT DE NIRO, ACTOR: This -- idiot is the president. The guy is a -- fool.

INGRAHAM: He is just off the rails.

ARROYO: He is one of the great actors of his generation, but it undermines the work when you engage in this kind of ad hominem.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

ARROYO: De Niro then went on CNN this past weekend to respond to, well, us.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BRIAN STELTER, CNN CHIEF MEDIA CORRESPONDENT: When you say that, folks on FOX come after you. I remember the Tonys when you got up there and cursed.

ROBERT DE NIRO, ACTOR: This guy is like a gangster. He has comes along and he's said things, done things. We say over and over again, this is terrible. This guy is crazy. We've got to get him out.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Just because he played a gangster doesn't mean he knows what a gangster is.

ARROYO: When a beloved actor, somebody you look up to for their great art. When they, without a screen writer, they collapse into profanities and have little insight here, it's not edifying. This was once a great actor. He is pushing this movie, "The Irishman," which should be called "The Airbrush Man" because they are walking his age back through CGI, which I really don't like. Buy anyway, this is cheap and low, and it's beneath Robert De Niro.

INGRAHAM: Why do I always think he is Dustin Hoffman?

ARROYO: I don't know.

INGRAHAM: I have a thing with Dustin Hoffman, Al Pacino, and De Niro.

ARROYO: Al Pacino and De Niro were in this movie together, so --

INGRAHAM: I know, but they are all kind of diminutive.

(LAUGHTER)

INGRAHAM: Thanks, Raymond. I don't mean that in a bad way. They are brilliant, genius actors.

Coming up, the left's antipolice rhetoric is culminating in a disgusting incident caught on camera. We're going to show you the shocking video in moments. Bernie Kerik is here with his reaction. Spoiler, do you think he is happy about this? Not.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: When we started tonight, it was about how the left have become the true agents of instability in politics and the country at large. It's also spilling out into our everyday lives, though. You heard it during our town hall in Chicago on Friday, people want change. What they don't want is to live in a world where Democrats are fueling antipolice rhetoric, though.

I want to bring in former NYPD Commissioner Bernie Kerik, and we are going to go through a couple of these latest incidents. Bernie, I thought of you because I thought, oh, my gosh, not only people who are on the forest now, but people who have devoted their entire lives to serving in uniform. I want to start with this University of Tennessee linebacker Jerry Banks. He is in a lot of trouble tonight after being arrested for failing to appear in court, he was pulled over for an illegal U-turn, they found out he had a warrant for his arrest. That's not why everyone is mad. Watch the disgusting way he treated our men and women in blue during the arrest.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don't like the police, bro. Y'all are -- bro.

May, y'all police are some -- bro. Like real -- like I don't -- with y'all. I don't give a --

All my -- life, I hated cops. Without that badge, y'all are -- and a half --

This your intern?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Yes.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Ma'am, I don't think you want to be a -- police. Ma'am, I don't think you want to be an intern, because we're I'm from, we shoot at cops.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Bernie, he said where I am from we shoot at cops. He's from Memphis, Tennessee, they have a big crime problem there. You know it. And he called his coach, the coach tried to talk the police out of the ticket.

BERNIE KERIK, FORMER NYPD COMMISSIONER: This is mindboggling. When you see a guy like this, how did he get into school, how did they have him in that program, the school, the football team? These kids aren't taught respect, they're not taught discipline, they are not taught anything. And then we put them on a pedestal and treat them like gods in these football programs. That kid shouldn't even be in that school.

INGRAHAM: Probably if he said something else that was really politically incorrect, he would've been kicked out by morning.

KERIK: Where I come from, I shoot cops? I don't know.

INGRAHAM: He apologized. He said "I want to sincerely apologize to my family, University of Tennessee, law enforcement. I deeply regret my language, attitude in the video. I have great respect for my police men and women, and I'm embarrassed by my actions that night. That's not who I am." People do make mistakes. Maybe he was brought up to believe that. Maybe he had some interactions with the police that were bad. Could he work with the police, volunteer to help? Maybe there is a way to turn it around?

KERIK: I think the coaches and the school, they have got to work on kids like this. These are supposed to be the examples for our younger generation. Really?

INGRAHAM: All right, Bernie, let's head to Fairfax, Virginia. Not too far from where I'm from, Washington, D.C. The police officer there was suspended, get this, because he cooperated with ICE. In a statement Fairfax County chief of police said "This is an unfortunate issue where the officer was confused. We've trained on this issue a lot. This is the first time we've had a lapse in judgment, and the officer is being punished. Our county is one of the most diverse counties in the nation, and no one should have the perception that the" Fairfax County Police "is acting as a civil immigration agent or ICE." Caught being punished for helping federal authorities enforce the law, keep the streets safe.

KERIK: You know what, Laura, I think you know me well enough to know I try not to criticize the men and women out there. This is the sanctuary chief. This is a chief that is afraid to tell his mayor, to tell his county executives what they realities are. Not helping ICE, going against ICE, doing things like this is jeopardizing the safety of your communities. These guys make me sick. If you can't tell the mayor and tell the county executives what the realities are, then get out of the job, because there is no way that guy doesn't know how dangerous it is not to take these people off the streets. There is no way. It's impossible. If you are a chief of police in this country today, you know how much impact, how much negative impact that has.

INGRAHAM: Yes, and now we're seeing people being released, and they are going on to commit sexual abuse against minors, raping women, it's happened in New Jersey, it's happened in New York. Apparently, it's going to happen all over the country because this is the politically correct approach to policing. And he had to reference, we have diverse community. Legal immigrants, do you think legal immigrants, Hispanics and otherwise, are clamoring to have more illegal immigrants in their communities? I don't think so. I think it's time for the voters to stand up and throw these bums out of office. If they're running for office, get them out of office.

KERIK: Get the mayors out, and take those chiefs with them.

INGRAHAM: The absolute worst.

Bernie, finally, I want to get your response to what a local police chief and Democrat politician did yesterday. This is according to the vice president of Fallen Officers Association, a charity event for an officer who was killed during the Thousand Oaks, California, massacre last year was canceled, all because prominent Trump supporters were going to be there. How is this acceptable? They will hurt a charity to hurt Trump. They'll hurt a charity.

KERIK: This is another one. Tim Hagel is the chief in Thousands Oaks and told the organizer this is not MAGA country. They're not going to like Joy Villa here. They're not going to like Scott Baio here. Scott Baio went to this guy's church. He went to his church. He deserved to be there.

INGRAHAM: What did Maxine Waters essay? Drive them out. If you see them in public, drive them out.

KERIK: Drive them out, push them out. And that's what they're doing.

INGRAHAM: Even our police, too. Bernie, thank you. You're the best person to go to tonight on this, I really appreciate it.

KERIK: Thank you.

INGRAHAM: Ad coming up, the left doesn't just vilify and smear police. Now they want to take it a step further and disarm you. The shocking comments from the Democrats at today's gun-control town hall, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: The 2020 Dems are now getting up on this idea of taking away your Second Amendment rights. They say otherwise, but don't believe it. And MSNBC was more than happy to give the gun-grabbing liberals a whole town hall to spread their message.

Joining me now to analyze some of the more wild claims is Cam Edwards. He's editor of "Bearing Arms." Cam, I want to start with their plan for confiscation.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BETO O'ROURKE, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: In this country, mandatory buybacks are supported by a majority of Americans. Not only is it the right thing to do. Not only will we save the lives of our fellow Americans, our fellow human beings, the American people are with us on this issue.

SEN. CORY BOOKER, D-N.J., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: The right, right away, the corporate gun lobby, the NRA fearmongers, will say that means federal agents showing up at people's houses. No. There are not people out there seizing weapons. There are ways to do this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: No, the weapons are going to fly into the hands of federal authorities. Cam, just that line is hilarious by Cory Booker, of course, was mayor of one of the more dangerous cities in the United States. What other ways of taking your guns are there?

CAM EDWARDS, EDITOR, "BEARING ARMS": Again, I guess we're just supposed to hand them over politely, right. And that's how you accomplish this goal.

This is one of the things that was a theme throughout the afternoon on MSNBC, are these plans that bear no resemblance to reality. Cory Booker should look at what has happening around the country over the last few years with magazine bands, where people are supposed to turn their magazines in. In New York state, the noncompliance rate for people who are supposed to register their quote-unquote assault weapons or reregister their hand guns at less than 10 percent.

Laura, the fact of the matter is that there is no way to enforce these proposals, which is why Beto O'Rourke, Cory Booker, and other candidates simply want to believe that Americans are going to comply with laws that would disarm them. And they're not going to do that.

INGRAHAM: It's a God-given right. It's a God-given right to be able to have that right to defend yourself and to bear arms. But they don't see it as that. These are not reasonable restrictions. This is mandatory, quote, buyback. It's gun confiscation.

Next up, we have Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren making some crazy promises. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BOOKER: We will change laws under my leadership, and it's not that I have a better 20-point plan. It's that I'm going to bring a fight to the NRA and the corporate gun lobby like they have never seen before.

(APPLAUSE)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Your plan calls for an 80 percent reduction in gun deaths, but you don't say over what period of time.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN, D-MASS., PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: Over eight years. That's known as two terms for a president.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Cam, how could this be accomplished?

EDWARDS: I've been wondering that myself, because Elizabeth Warren says that she is not going to take guns away from any current legal gun owners. And yet the foundational premise of gun control is that more guns equals more crime. So if Elizabeth Warren wants to reduce gun related violence by 80 percent, what percentage of the guns that are currently in the hands of legal gun owners does she want to take away as well?

INGRAHAM: Cam, I have a question. The per capita gun ownership is highest in states like Montana, Texas, Idaho. Where's the crime highest? In those states, or other states?

EDWARDS: In those deep blue cities where not a lot of people are legally allowed to own guns, that's right.

INGRAHAM: So they complain that they get guns from other jurisdictions, or they are stolen, or they're bought illegally from other states, brought across state lines. But we were in Chicago last week, and a lot of folks there were saying, I grew up and you could still have a gun in Chicago. It was a lot safer then. These are older Americans who were saying this didn't make us any safer, these gun bans.

EDWARDS: Chicago had its gun ban in place from 1983 until 2010. And the homicide rate was actually higher than it is today. Washington, D.C., has seen its homicide rate decline after its handgun ban was lifted by the U.S. Supreme Court. In fact, we just saw the FBI release its uniform crime stats for 2018 earlier this week. Violent crime dropped by four percent, homicide dropped by more than six percent compared to 2017. And Laura, there were a lot of guns sold in 2017 and 2018.

INGRAHAM: You got it. Cam, lots of information. Thank you so much for joining us tonight. We really appreciate it.

And coming up, first he took you to the dentist, went skateboarding, changed a tire. Tonight, last bite reveals something else about the flagging candidate.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

INGRAHAM: It's time for the Last Bite. Someone send an alert to the 2020 clown car candidates. Beto O'Rourke revealed his kryptonite on Instagram.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Take a deep breath.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: No crying.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Take a deep breath.

BETO O'ROURKE, D-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: That's it.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: That's it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

INGRAHAM: Such courage. As I remarked on Twitter, those guns are definitely not assault weapons.

And quickly, before I go, I wanted you to meet my yoga teacher, Gene Zachary (ph). There he is this morning. His 87th birthday is today.

He was born in Brooklyn in 1932. His family was in the textile business, but he became a master yoga instructor. He's in unreal shape. He's also a Fox fan. Happy birthday, Gene (ph). That's all the time we have tonight.

Shannon Bream and the "Fox News @ Night" team take it all from here and they're very flexible.

