Chris Stirewalt says Trump hosting next G-7 at his Doral resort creates 'unnecessary problem' with 'world on fire'

Fox News digital politics editor Chris Stirewalt panned the White House's announcement that President Trump will host next year's G-7 Summit at his Trump National Doral Miami resort.

Stirewalt claimed Thursday on "Outnumbered Overtime" that Trump hosting the annual meeting of world leaders at his property creates an unnecessary problem amid several other pressing issues.

"The idea that this administration, dealing with what this administration is dealing with -- a lot -- the unraveling in Syria," he said. "You've got this march to impeachment here at home, breaking news stories every day. The world is on fire."

"It is beyond my imagination why this administration thought ... to do it at all, given the criticism that the president will receive for using one of his own properties for an event like this," Stirewalt added.

"That’s an unnecessary problem [for Trump] to create for himself."

During a rare and contentious White House press briefing, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney tried to assuage concerns about "emoluments violations" by telling the media that Trump will not make any money off the event. He said the golf club will be providing the location and services at cost.

Earlier Thursday, Trump declared a "great day for civilization" after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Vice President Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo helped forge a cease-fire agreement amid violence between Turkish forces and the Kurds in northern Syria.

Stirewalt said he saw the meeting itself as "progress."

"Given the reporting that we have read ... after all we'd heard from Erdogan -- for him to take the meeting is probably progress," he said, adding that it remains to be seen whether long-term peace will come to the region.

"It's probably progress in the direction of 'how do we put Humpty Dumpty back together here a little bit', and move in that direction," Stirewalt remarked.

