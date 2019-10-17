Trump's Doral resort to host next G-7 summit, as White House defends choice

After months of speculation, acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney announced on Thursday that next year’s G-7 meeting will be held at President Trump’s resort in Doral, Florida between June 10 and 12.

The decision to hold the G-7 meeting at the Trump National Doral Golf Club had been bandied about for months -- since Trump made a pitch to have next year’s summit at the resort during August’s G-7 conference in France – and has created controversy amid concerns over the ethics of the president personally profiting off an official government event.

During a rare and contentious White House press briefing, Mulvaney tried to assuage concerns about any emoluments violations by the president by telling the media that Trump will not make any money off the event. He said the golf club will be providing the location and services at cost.

“The president has made it clear that he doesn’t profit from being here,” Mulvaney said during the briefing. “The resort is doing it at cost…it’s much cheaper to do it at Doral than at other sites [that were being considered.]”

Mulvaney said that the Trump administration had started with twelve potential sites to host the G-7 summit and that the advance teams came back with a suggestion to hold it at Doral.

“We used the same set of criteria that other administration’s used,” he said. “It became apparent at the end of that process that Doral was far and away, far and away, the best facility to host this conference.”

He added: “It’s the best place.”

Mulvaney was also questioned about the optics of how hosting the event at Doral would look – and any possible financial gains the president would get from the summit – in light of Trump’s unfounded claims that former Vice President Joe Biden used his office to pressure the Ukrainian government into firing top prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was investigating a company where his son was on the board.

The former vice president has acknowledged publicly that he pressured Ukraine to fire Shokin but denied it had any relation to his son’s business dealings in the country. Biden said his actions were in line with pressure from other foreign leaders to fire the prosecutor.

Mulvaney argued that the president does not need any help with his brand and that he had made his fortune before entering politics.

“Consider that Donald Trump’s brand is strong enough at it is and doesn’t need any help,” Mulvaney said. “The Trump family made their money before they went into politics.”

Since assuming office, the president has faced repeated pushback from a number of his aides regarding his official visits to properties he owns in New Jersey and Florida. They are worried about the appearance that Trump is using taxpayer dollars to turn a profit at his own resorts.

Trump, who has not divested from his properties, spends many weekends at his resorts in either Florida or New Jersey and has regularly dined at his organization’s restaurant in Washington D.C. A Washington Post analysis found that the president’s trips to his properties have brought his businesses at least $1.6 million in revenue since he took office – mostly from federal officials and GOP campaigns who follow Trump.

While the Constitution prohibits presidents from taking “emoluments,” or payments, from foreign states, Trump says that clause refers to a ban on outright bribes, not business transactions, and that he will continue to do business with foreign governments at his hotels.

Trump defended the move to host the summit at Doral during this year’s summit in France, saying that he would not be making any money off the next G-7 meeting and adding that he has lost “billions” of dollars since becoming president from lost financial opportunities.

“I used to make money off giving speeches. Now, I make speeches all the time and you know how much I make? Zero,” Trump said.

The president added: “From my standpoint, I’m not going to make any money…I don’t want to make any money.”