Last Update 12 mins ago

Pence, Pompeo secure cease-fire agreement in Syria after meeting with Turkish president

Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Thursday that they have reached a cease-fire agreement between Turkey and Kurds, following a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.

The agreement comes hours after a letter emerged in which President Trump warned Erdogan against being a "fool" and "tough guy" regarding an operation in northeastern Syria.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.