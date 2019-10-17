Pence, Pompeo secure cease-fire agreement in Syria after meeting with Turkish president
Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Thursday that they have reached a cease-fire agreement between Turkey and Kurds, following a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara.
The agreement comes hours after a letter emerged in which President Trump warned Erdogan against being a "fool" and "tough guy" regarding an operation in northeastern Syria.
