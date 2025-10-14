'Doctor Who' actress admits she had 'Trump derangement syndrome' before Gaza peace deal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

British actress Frances Barber conceded Monday that she's changed her view on President Donald Trump following his role in brokering a peace deal between Israel and Hamas earlier this week.

"I had TDS and I'm now eating my words," she wrote on X Monday, reposting a photo showing a "Thank You" message to Trump written on a Tel Aviv beach.

The actress later confirmed in her comment section that the acronym she used in her post stood for "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

Barber had previously been an outspoken critic of Trump, slamming the president on social media for being a "convicted criminal" and suggesting he should "be in prison with his bestie" Steve Bannon.

The day before her change of heart about Trump, Barber posted to X that she was "deeply moved" by the news that the Israeli hostages being held captive by Hamas had been released.

Although she was happy to hear that the hostages would be coming home to their families, she noted the fact that "none of the women remain" is "too awful for words."

After more than two years separated from their loved ones, Israeli officials confirmed on Monday that all surviving hostages in Gaza have been returned to Israeli territory.

The prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas began Monday, with Hamas releasing the final 20 living hostages in exchange for Israel freeing 2,000 Palestinian prisoners. The release was part of a sweeping 20-point peace plan aimed at ending the conflict and rebuilding Gaza. So far, only four of the 28 presumed dead hostages have been returned.

Trump was praised by world leaders and members of the media on Monday for his role in securing peace between the two warring parties and bringing the hostages home.

"You’re right, we don’t know how the story ends," Jon Meacham, a presidential historian and former speechwriter for President Joe Biden, said during an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Monday. "We can go on and on about the various chapters, but we should make no mistake about this: This is a victory for President Trump and for those who wish that we can govern ourselves at home, and around the world, not simply by brute force, but by ideas and civilized norms."

Former President Joe Biden's national security adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN's Dana Bash on Sunday that the president deserved credit.

"Of course he does. And I give credit to President Trump, I give credit to [Steve] Witkoff and [Jared] Kushner and [Secretary of State Marco] Rubio," Sullivan responded.

Fox News' Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.