TPUSA spox hopes to harness revival momentum as church attendance soars following Charlie Kirk's assassination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet said he and fellow Christians hope to harness the momentum of what he describes as a spiritual revival in America following the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

There has been a reported 15% surge in Mass attendance in the days following Kirk's murder, and Bible sales have also seen an uptick compared to the year prior, according to BookScan. Vice President JD Vance revealed he was no longer "uncomfortable" talking about his faith in an exchange with Fox News' Laura Ingraham.

"I think Charlie would look at the rise in church attendance, the spike in Bible sales, and not only to that, but the fact that we didn't respond to his assassination with riots and burning down businesses but with prayer vigils and memorials and all kinds of other tributes that poured out — I think he would look back and be phenomenally proud and honored at what God is doing across America in this time," Kolvet told Fox News Digital in an interview.

ERIKA KIRK TELLS HUSBAND'S AUDIENCE TO ‘BUCKLE UP’ AS SHE PROMISES COUNTLESS HOURS OF UNSEEN CONTENT

Kolvet acknowledged that while he was known for his politics and activism, he was "pointing to Jesus" throughout his work and he was "loud and proud" of his faith.

"It was so integrated, most people missed it when he was alive," Kolvet continued. "That's truly a testament to what a man of God that he was, that it was so integrated into everything he did that it was only after [his assassination] that so many in the world found out."

"I think God is doing a great thing in this country, and it's up to us to pick up that momentum and harness it and put it in the right direction and encourage people to go back to church, encourage people to open their Bible, encourage people to follow the Lord. And so I'm all for it," he added.

PASTORS HAIL ERIKA KIRK’S FORGIVENESS OF HUSBAND'S ACCUSED KILLER AS POWERFUL TESTIMONY TO CHRISTIAN FAITH

The executive producer of "The Charlie Kirk Show" said there will be full episodes about what it means to be in a revival and offering ways for pastors to encourage it.

"You cannot win the country if you don't win the hearts of the people," Kolvet said. "You cannot have a thriving constitutional republic unless the people understand that their rights come from God and that they're connected with that creator. And our founders understood that, Charlie understood that. And I believe that part of the key to a prosperous, thriving America is going to be a revival in the hearts and minds of the men and women who make up this beautiful country."

In addition to the uptick in church attendance, there's been a soaring number of Turning Point USA chapter requests from across the country, totaling more than 120,000 applications that Kolvet's team is sifting through, which he called "amazing."

Turning Point USA, which is now led by Kirk's widow Erika Kirk, will also have more tour dates. The organization anticipates that its annual AmFest event will have record attendance in December.

CHARLIE KIRK'S BELIEF IN GOD AND THE WAY HE ‘DEFENDED FAITH’ IMPACTS SCORES OF YOUNG PEOPLE

"I think that we owe it to Charlie to take everything that is coming our way, all the outpouring of love and support, everybody who wants to get involved now because they just feel moved by Charlie's life. We owe it to him and to this country and to his legacy to do our best to capture that energy and grow it. And as Erika says, it's going to grow," Kolvet said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We're going to make this the biggest thing you've ever seen. And I love it when she says that because I feel that energy. And I know it's exactly the kind of energy that Charlie had in his life. And so we're going to ask ourselves, ‘What would Charlie do?’ And that answer is more, more, more. Grow it, grow it, grow it. What can we do to do this even bigger," he added.